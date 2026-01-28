GlobalCircle Delivers the Highest Level of Customer Satisfaction

서울시, SOUTH KOREA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2018, GlobalCircle has built a strong reputation over the past eight years as a leading overseas marketing agency.Beginning with the execution of the Seoul Technopark Design Development Project in 2019, GlobalCircle was selected in 2020 as an official service provider for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ KOTRA Export Voucher Program. Since then, the company has firmly established itself as a trusted partner in global marketing.As an export voucher performing institution, GlobalCircle provides a wide range of customer-focused services, including overseas SNS marketing on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook; design marketing; English press releases and promotional articles; search engine marketing; and B2B marketing. Through global online marketplaces such as Shopee and Amazon, GlobalCircle actively supports the globalization of Korean products.From account setup to attracting potential customers overseas, GlobalCircle offers end-to-end solutions that emphasize close communication with clients and customized strategies tailored to each business. With customer satisfaction as its top priority, the company consistently delivers results-driven services.Backed by a team of experienced professionals, GlobalCircle is a reliable partner committed to providing optimal solutions and the highest standard of service to its clients worldwide.

