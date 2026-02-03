DERMA CENTRIC Expands Global Presence with Advanced Derma-Cosmeceuticals for Sensitive Skin

서울시, GWANGJIN-GU, SOUTH KOREA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DERMA CENTRIC, a Korean derma-cosmetic brand specializing in low-irritation, high-performance skincare, is rapidly expanding its presence in the U.S. market. Currently exported to eight countries worldwide, DERMACENTRIC is gaining recognition for its science-driven formulations designed specifically for sensitive and compromised skin.Rooted in biotechnology and dermatological research, the brand focuses on advanced solutions for anti-aging, brightening, soothing, and skin barrier repair, delivering clinically proven efficacy while maintaining exceptional skin tolerance. All products are developed with a strong emphasis on safety, making them suitable even for sensitive skin types.Amazon Brand Store Launch Accelerates U.S. GrowthDERMACENTRIC has officially launched its Amazon Brand Store in the United States, strengthening direct engagement with American consumers. Among its portfolio, one product in particular has drawn strong attention and sustained sales momentum across the U.S. marketULTIMATE REJUVENATION SPICULE AMPOULEA Premium “Topical Beauty Device” Concept AmpouleThe ULTIMATE REJUVENATION SPICULE AMPOULE is a high-performance functional ampoule designed to deliver visible skin renewal through an innovative PDRN spicule technology. The spicules are smaller than pores, allowing precise delivery and enhanced absorption of active ingredients.Formulated with ultra-fine PDRN spicules, the ampoule promotes skin turnover, visibly improving skin texture and pore appearance in a short cycle of care. Designed as an intensive 3-day performance treatment, it provides results that are both immediate and cumulative.Unlike conventional ampoules that remain on the skin’s surface, the micro-spicules penetrate into the dermal layer, acting as a delivery system that helps active ingredients absorb deeply into the skin. This has led to its positioning as a “topical beauty device” concept ampoule, combining advanced technology with premium skincare performance.Clinically Proven ResultsThe efficacy and safety of the ULTIMATE REJUVENATION SPICULE AMPOULE have been verified through clinical testing:• Pore area improvement: 24.13% improvement after a single use• Skin texture improvement: 6.07% improvement after a single use• Skin irritation test: Completed with a score of 0.00, classified as a non-irritating product• High-purity formulation: Contains 100% purity PDRN with 570,000 PDRN spicules per ampoule (300 SHOT)A Trusted Derma-Cosmetic Brand for Global MarketsWith a growing global footprint, advanced biotech formulations, and clinically proven results, DERMACENTRIC continues to position itself as a trusted K-Derma-Cosmetic brand in the U.S. and beyond. The brand’s expansion reflects increasing demand for effective, low-irritation skincare solutions that deliver visible results without compromising skin safety.Company Name : DERMA CENTIRC INC.Name: JUN BUM PARKEmail: dermacetric@gmail.comDivision : Marketing DivisionAddress: #205 Chang-ui Gwan, 120, Neungdong-ro, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Republic of KoreaPhone : 010-6288-8992Website: www.dermacentric.com

