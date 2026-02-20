PurpleAI Announces Advisory Engagement with Joshua N. Goldstein, MD, PhD

서울시, GANGNAM-GU, SOUTH KOREA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PurpleAI, a company focused on advancing data-driven intelligence in stroke and neurocritical care, announced that Joshua N. Goldstein , MD, PhD, has joined the company as a scientific advisor.Dr. Goldstein is Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Vice Chair for Faculty Affairs in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mass General Brigham in Boston, and Director of the Center for Neurologic Emergencies in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. His academic and clinical work focuses on neurologic emergencies, including acute stroke and spontaneous intracerebral hemorrhage, with an emphasis on early risk identification and outcomes research.In his advisory capacity, Dr. Goldstein will provide high-level scientific and clinical guidance related to stroke and neurocritical care research directions. His role is limited to non-operational, non-promotional advisory activities and is conducted in accordance with applicable institutional policies. Dr. Goldstein noted “I look forward to working with PurpleAI to improve the early diagnosis and management of patients with stroke and intracranial hemorrhage.”PurpleAI stated that the advisory engagement is intended to support thoughtful alignment between clinical research insights and future scientific exploration in stroke care, while maintaining independence of academic and institutional responsibilities.Affiliations are listed for identification purposes only and do not imply institutional endorsement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.