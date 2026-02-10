BICOM Co., Ltd. Expands Footprint in Global Wireless Communication Market

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BICOM Co., Ltd. Expands Footprint in Global Wireless Communication MarketBICOM Co., Ltd., a South Korea–based research and development company specializing in wireless communication systems, is strengthening its presence in the domestic and global wireless communication markets through continued technology development.Established in 2013, the company has focused on the development of wireless communication solutions, including bidirectional digital wireless intercom systems, bidirectional digital wireless interphone modules, digital wireless microphones, and digital wireless broadcasting equipment. BICOM has built its competitiveness on proprietary technologies accumulated through long-term research and development, along with cost efficiency aligned with market demand.The company continues to pursue a technology-driven growth strategy, investing in research and development to enhance its core capabilities in wireless communication. BICOM aims to respond to increasing demand for reliable and high-performance communication systems across industrial, broadcasting, and public sectors, while providing timely technical support and engineering services.BICOM’s portable communication brand, EZ-Tok , includes lightweight digital wireless intercom devices designed for ease of use in the field. The product line also features portable digital wireless speaker amplifier systems and a wireless uninterrupted broadcasting system developed to address the limitations of conventional wired broadcasting infrastructure. The wireless audio technology applied to EZ-Tok products has been deployed in overseas markets.In addition to wireless communication equipment, BICOM has expanded into industrial monitoring solutions with its DTMS (Distributed Temperature Monitoring System). DTMS uses optical fiber cables as temperature sensors, enabling continuous temperature monitoring over distances of up to 20 kilometers without the need for an external power supply to the fiber. The system is applied in areas such as energy storage systems, electrical substations, building and factory bus ducts, underground power tunnels, power generation facilities, and water and gas leakage detection.Industry observers note that BICOM’s expansion into both communication and monitoring technologies reflects broader demand for integrated solutions in industrial and infrastructure sectors. The company is expected to continue strengthening its technological base while seeking further opportunities in international markets.Company Name : BICOMName : AN SANG GIEmail : bicom@bi-com.co.krDivision : Marketing divisionAddress : Room 204, 7, Yanghyeon-ro 405beon-gil,Jungwon-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of KoreaPhone : +82 10 4972 1586Websit : https://www.bi-com.co.kr

