UAGC Faculty Leader Advances National Conversation on AI and Faculty Development

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A faculty leader at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is advancing national conversations on artificial intelligence and faculty development with the publication of Empowering Educational Development and Faculty Growth With AI , a new edited volume led by Dr. Nathan Pritts , Global Campus Professor and Program Chair for First-Year Writing, who also serves as University Faculty Fellow for AI Strategy.Published by IGI Global Scientific Publishing, the book brings together scholars and practitioners from across higher education to examine how artificial intelligence can be integrated thoughtfully and ethically to support faculty development, curriculum design, and institutional innovation. Rather than focusing on AI as a standalone technology, the volume emphasizes human-centered, practice-driven approaches that position faculty confidence, professional growth, and pedagogical integrity at the center of AI adoption.“As AI continues to reshape higher education, the most important questions aren’t just about tools or policies—they’re about people,” said Pritts. “This book reflects a growing recognition that educational developers and faculty play a critical role in helping institutions navigate AI in ways that strengthen teaching, learning, and professional identity.”Dr. Pritts’ leadership in this volume aligns closely with the UAGC commitment to student-centered learning, faculty empowerment, and responsible innovation in online education. In his role as University Faculty Fellow for AI Strategy, he works collaboratively with faculty and academic leaders to explore how emerging technologies can enhance learning while remaining grounded in ethical practice and instructional purpose.The book explores topics including faculty development models, curriculum innovation, instructional design, AI literacy, and institutional change, offering research-based frameworks and real-world case studies to support sustainable AI integration. Contributors represent a range of disciplines and institutional contexts, reflecting the broad relevance of these issues across higher education.“Faculty leadership like Dr. Pritts’ exemplifies how UAGC faculty contribute meaningfully to national conversations shaping the future of higher education,” said Dr. Gary Packard, Senior Vice Provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. This work reinforces the importance of approaching AI not as a disruption to manage, but as an opportunity to support faculty growth and improve the student experience.”Empowering Educational Development and Faculty Growth With AI is intended for faculty, instructional designers, educational developers, academic leaders, and researchers seeking to engage AI in ways that are intentional, inclusive, and aligned with institutional values.More information about the book is available through IGI Global Scientific Publishing.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

