Akraya Appoints Siddhartha Chakravarty as CRO to Accelerate Managed Services Growth

Seasoned revenue leader brings nearly 30 years of experience to scale managed services and enterprise growth

Siddhartha brings a strong track record of scaling managed services and building high-performing revenue teams. His leadership and customer focus will be key as we accelerate growth.” — Amar Panchal, CEO of AKRAYA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akraya , a leading digital transformation and talent solutions firm, today announced the appointment of Siddhartha Chakravarty as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Siddhartha will lead Akraya’s global revenue strategy, account growth, and client expansion initiatives, supporting the company’s next phase of scalable and sustainable growth.Bringing nearly 30 years of industry experience, Siddhartha joins Akraya with a proven track record of incubating, managing, and expanding large enterprise accounts and portfolios while consistently delivering strong P&L outcomes. Known for his disruptive and audacious mindset, he leverages technology and creative problem-solving to drive measurable business impact and deliver outcomes that frequently exceed client expectations."I am thrilled to welcome Sid to Akraya as our Chief Revenue Officer. Sid brings a proven track record of scaling managed services and building high-performing revenue organizations. His leadership, customer focus, and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we accelerate our managed services growth and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients." - Amar Panchal, CEO, AkrayaAs CRO, Siddhartha will focus on deepening strategic client relationships, accelerating revenue growth across services, and strengthening Akraya’s market presence through innovation-led go-to-market strategies."Amar and his intrepid team have successfully developed and launched a truly remarkable platform, positioning the company, Akraya, perfectly to capitalize on the next major wave of market growth and innovation. This foundational work represents a significant strategic achievement that will serve as the bedrock for our future expansion. By aligning this collective vigor with clear objectives, defined priorities, and an unwavering intent, there is genuinely no limit to what Akraya can achieve in the market.I am tremendously excited and honored to officially join this talented team. The opportunity to contribute to Akraya’s journey at such a pivotal moment is inspiring. I eagerly anticipate the collaborative work ahead, the challenges we will overcome, and the successes we will celebrate together." - Siddhartha Chakravarty, Chief Revenue Officer, AkrayaAbout Akraya:Akraya is your trusted partner for Digital Transformation. Our global teams deliver scalable Product Engineering, Data, AI and talent solutions that accelerate outcomes and build future-ready enterprises. Recognized by Glassdoor as a top workplace, we combine people-first values, deep expertise and transformative processes to drive measurable business impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.