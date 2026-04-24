Akraya Celebrates 25 Years, Scaling Beyond Staffing into Enterprise Transformation

Akraya marks 25 years of growth, trust, and transformation across global enterprises.

From one client to Fortune 500 partnerships, Akraya marks 25 years of growth, evolving into a global managed services and transformation partner.

Our evolution reflects what our clients need us to become. As their challenges grew more complex, we evolved with them, delivering managed solutions across AI, data, and product globally.” — Amar Panchal, CEO of Akraya

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akraya Inc., a global managed services and talent solutions company, today celebrates its 25th anniversary, a milestone that reflects not just longevity but a journey shaped by trust, purposeful growth, and continuous evolution alongside its clients.Founded in 2001 by Amar Panchal and Sonu Ratra with a single client engagement, Akraya has grown into a 650-plus-strong global organization trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries. What began as workforce solutions has evolved into a portfolio spanning Data and AI, Product Engineering, UX Research, and Data Center Acceleration.Over the past two decades, Akraya has built deep, enduring client relationships that enabled its expansion from staffing into strategic managed services. As enterprise challenges evolved, from talent gaps to digital transformation, Akraya grew in step, aligning its capabilities with what clients needed most.From one client in 2001 to a portfolio concentrated in the Fortune 500, Akraya’s journey is rooted in long-standing client trust. Its global workforce supports clients through integrated delivery models that combine onshore advisory with offshore execution, delivering both scale and impact. At the core of this journey is a simple philosophy the company calls 3X Karma. Give more than what is asked, take ownership, and follow through.Over the years, Akraya has been recognized among Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in the U.S., the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, and the Stevie Awards, among others, reflecting both business performance and a deeply people-first culture.“Our evolution reflects what our clients need us to become,” said Amar Panchal, CEO of Akraya. “As their challenges grew more complex, we evolved with them, delivering managed solutions spanning AI, data, and product velocity globally. That’s what a true long-term partner does.”“When we started Akraya in 2001, we had one client and a conviction that treating people right, consistently, would be the only strategy we’d ever need,” said Sonu Ratra, co-founder of Akraya. “Twenty-five years on, our capabilities have evolved, but that conviction hasn’t changed. Every relationship we hold today is built on trust that is earned, not assumed.”In 2015, Akraya launched Women Back to Work (WBW), a career re-entry program connecting experienced professionals to the workforce. Over the past decade, WBW has supported thousands of professionals while helping enterprises access highly skilled, often overlooked talent, reinforcing Akraya’s belief that business impact and social impact can go hand in hand.As Akraya looks ahead, the focus remains on building capabilities that matter most to clients, from data and AI and research as a service to supply chain and product engineering, while continuing to scale with the same intent and discipline that have defined its first 25 years.Twenty-five years is a milestone. For Akraya, it is also a moment to express gratitude, and a foundation to build what comes next.About Akraya -Akraya is a global managed services and talent solutions company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2001, Akraya serves Fortune 500 enterprises across the United States and globally, delivering services across data and AI, product engineering, UX research, and supply chain digitization. With a team of 650-plus professionals and a people-first culture recognized by Glassdoor, the Stevie Awards, INC, and Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), Akraya combines delivery excellence with the agility of a purpose-driven organization.

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