Akraya Named #1 Best Place to Work and #1 in Workplace Wellness in the Bay Area for 2025

Akraya is the Bay Area’s #1 Best Place to Work & #1 in Workplace Wellness for 2025

Akraya earns top honors for culture and employee wellness, named #1 Best Place to Work and #1 in Workplace Wellness by SFBT and SVBJ.

To be honored for both culture and wellness reflects our team's deep commitment to what matters most—our people. We’re proud of what we’ve built.” — Amar Panchal, CEO of AKRAYA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akraya , Inc., a leading staffing and workforce solutions firm, has been honored with two of the Bay Area’s most prestigious workplace awards for 2025: #1 Best Place to Work and #1 Workplace Wellness Award, presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.These top rankings validate Akraya’s long-standing commitment to building a workplace culture rooted in support, trust, and holistic employee well-being.“To be recognized in both culture and wellness is a testament to our team’s collective commitment to what matters most—our people,” said Amar Panchal, CEO of Akraya. “We’re proud of what we’ve built, and even more proud of how we’ve sustained it through every phase of growth.”A Culture of Intentionality and Inclusion: At Akraya, workplace excellence goes beyond competitive compensation and benefits. The company emphasizes a culture of respect, flexibility, and authentic connection. From prioritizing mental health to enabling professional growth without sacrificing work-life balance, Akraya fosters an environment where employees thrive—personally and professionally.A Deep Commitment to Wellness: Akraya’s recognition for workplace wellness reflects its intentional, year-round approach to employee health. Each year, the company dedicates an entire quarter to wellness programming. In Q1 of 2025, Akraya launched its latest initiative—the “8 Wonders of the World” Steps Challenge—a company-wide effort that blended daily movement, team bonding, and fun.“Workplace wellness is not just a program—it’s a culture,” said Keshava Kumar, VP of Human Resources. “When we prioritize connection, well-being, and visibility, we create an environment where every employee feels seen, empowered, and set up for success.”From neighborhood walks and team selfies to friendly competition, the Steps Challenge brought Akraya’s people-first values to life—emphasizing the importance of health in all its forms: physical, mental, and emotional.Designed to Endure: Akraya’s accolades reflect years of deliberate culture-building. Through policies and practices that:- Respect personal time and boundaries- Offer meaningful flexibility- Invest in both professional development and personal well-being- Foster belonging through intentional connectionAkraya has established itself as a workplace of choice for top talent.To learn more about our accolades, visit our Awards page About Akraya:Founded in 2001, Akraya, Inc. is a certified minority-owned global staffing and workforce solutions firm headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Home of Women Back to Work , Akraya partners with Fortune 500 enterprises to deliver agile talent through Contingent Workforce, Managed Services, and SOW engagements. With a people-first mindset and global delivery model, Akraya brings two decades of excellence to every client partnership.In addition to this year’s top Bay Area honors, Akraya has been named to SIA’s Best Staffing Firms to Work For (2025), Inc.’s Best Workplaces (2024), and Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work (2023).Learn more at www.akraya.com

