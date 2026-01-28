State Bar Ponder Admission Exam Without California Section

The State Bar Board of Trustees and the Committee of Bar Examiners have jointly voted to explore a plan for a revamped licensure examination that would not include, for the first time in the state’s history, a California-specific section.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.