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3rd District Justice Elena Duarte to retire after 15 years

(Subscription required) California Court of Appeal Associate Justice Elena J. Duarte will retire from the 3rd District at the end of May, concluding 15 years on the appellate bench and more than 19 years of judicial service.

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3rd District Justice Elena Duarte to retire after 15 years

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