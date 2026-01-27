MPD Arrests Suspect in Corcoran Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who assaulted and threatened victims in Northwest.



On Saturday, January 24, 2026, at approximately 7:18 p.m., the suspect approached the victims inside of the lobby of an apartment building in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted one of the victims and made derogatory remarks towards the victims about their race. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

38-year-old Sharon Brown, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Felony Threats and Simple Assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime.

CCN: 26011248

###