MPD Arrests Suspect in Burglary and Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a burglary and assault that occurred in Northwest.



On January 26, 2026, at approximately 2:56 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 500 block of Columbia Road, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. The suspect forced her way into a residence and stabbed the victim with a knife following a verbal dispute. Bystanders intervened and separated the suspect from the victim until officers arrived. The suspect was placed under arrest without incident. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



29-year-old Odalis Cisneros, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Burglary One and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife). CCN: 26011710 ###

