EJAE Releases Debut Single 'In Another World' — OUT NOW

EJAE - IN ANOTHER WORLD COVER

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising singer-songwriter EJAE, known for co-writing and performing the #1 worldwide hit “Golden” from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS, makes her official solo debut with the release of her first single, “In Another World,”. The deeply personal track arrives alongside a music video directed by Bryant Hyun, which is available HERE Written and performed by EJAE, “In Another World” is a hauntingly beautiful meditation on love, loss, and longing for what might have been. In her recent Ryan Seacrest interview, EJAE shared, “I wrote ‘In Another World’ during a time when I was questioning every choice I’d made. It’s about those quiet moments when you imagine the life you didn’t live — and realizing it’s okay to miss something and that in another world maybe it would be perfect.”With cinematic production, introspective lyrics, and EJAE’s ethereal vocals, “In Another World” marks the arrival of a bold new voice in pop music.“I’ve always dreamed of sharing my songs with the world, but I never imagined I’d be the one singing them,” says EJAE. “This song — and this moment — feel like I’m finally letting people see who I really am. It’s both terrifying and thrilling, but mostly I’m just so excited to be able to share something that’s authentically me.”“In Another World” is available everywhere now.EJAEEJAE is a New York City-based songwriter, vocalist, and artist. She is the singing voice of Rumi, the leader of Huntr/x, the girl group featured in the number 1 Netflix movie of all time, KPop Demon Hunters. In addition to performing all of Rumi's vocals, EJAE played a crucial role in the original soundtrack, co-writing its record-breaking single "GOLDEN," which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 Charts (8 weeks and counting at #1), Billboard Global 200 Chart (12 weeks and counting at number #1), and been streamed over 750 million times on Spotify. The soundtrack is the first ever to have four simultaneous songs in the TOP 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 (Soda Pop, Your Idol, and How It's Done), with two more in the top 20.Beyond her work on KPop Demon Hunters, EJAE has written, vocal-directed, and contributed background vocals for several world-renowned K-pop groups. Her credits include major hits like AESPA's "Drama" and "Armageddon," Red Velvet's iconic track "Psycho," and songs with artists such as Le Sserafim, TWICE, Taeyeon, NMIXX, and FiftyFifty, amongst others.EJAE draws songwriting inspiration from her experiences as a former SM Entertainment trainee and her multi-cultural upbringing, having been raised in both Seoul and the United States. Her unique ability to create melodies and concepts that resonate across global markets without losing authenticity has made her a go-to name in K-pop and beyond.She released her debut single “In Another World” on October 24th, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.