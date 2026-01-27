Launch of African Heritage Month 2026

CANADA, January 27 - This year’s African Heritage Month theme in Nova Scotia is Strength in Unity: Moving Forward with Purpose, Prosperity, Power and Progress.

It references the strength that comes from collective effort, the clarity that shared purpose provides, and the commitment needed to build lasting prosperity and progress.

The month-long celebration, which happens each February, highlights the achievements and resilience of African Nova Scotians, who have shaped the province’s history for more than 400 years. It includes events and activities designed to educate, inspire and build connections across Nova Scotia.