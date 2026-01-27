Your Experience Matters: Lawrence Launches Community Housing Survey

The City of Lawrence is inviting residents to participate in a community housing survey as part of the Lawrence Affordable Housing Study, an 8- to 10-month effort focused on better understanding housing needs, experiences, and priorities in our community.

The survey is now live and available online: surveymonkey.com/r/LawrenceHousingNeeds

The survey asks residents to share their personal experiences with housing in Lawrence and provide feedback that will help inform actionable strategies to improve housing equity over the coming decade. The survey is open to all Lawrence residents and takes approximately 15-20 minutes to complete.

The Lawrence Affordable Housing Study builds on previous housing research in Lawrence, which has identified ongoing challenges, including a widening housing affordability gap, rising home prices that have outpaced incomes, limited housing options for low-income households, increasing homelessness, and disparities in access to housing and related resources. Some groups in Lawrence, including renters, students, and historically marginalized populations, face unique housing challenges that this study aims to better understand.

Through a blend of data analysis and community feedback, the study will explore the connections between housing, economic development, equity, neighborhood stability, and growth. The goal is to share information and ideas in ways that are accessible and easy for the broader community to understand.

Residents can learn more about the Lawrence Affordable Housing Study, including project goals, timeline, and updates, by visiting the project webpage: housinglawrence.konveio.com

This work is grounded in values of equity and inclusion, trust and transparency, accessibility, responsiveness, and partnership. Feedback gathered through the survey will play an important role in shaping future housing strategies and ensuring they reflect the lived experiences of Lawrence residents.

We hope you’ll take a few minutes to participate and share your perspective.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

