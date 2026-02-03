Access Fixtures Launches New CYLR Up/Down Wall Mount LED Lights

CYLR 3″ 15w LED Up/Down Wall Mount with Selectable Kelvin and Built-In Photocell CYLR 10″ 75-95-120w LED Up/Down Wall Mount with Selectable Kelvin & Wattage CYLR - LED Up/Down Wall Mount Light Fixture (Uplight) CYLR - LED Up/Down Wall Mount Light Fixture (Downlight) CYLR - LED Up/Down Wall Mount Light Fixture (Uplight and Downlight)

New CYLR Wall Mount LED Lights with up/down illumination, selectable wattage by size, selectable Kelvin, and built-in photocell for facade lighting and more.

CYLR delivers controlled up, down, or up/down wall illumination with selectable wattage by size, selectable Kelvin, and a built-in photocell for efficient exterior architectural lighting.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of CYLR Wall Mount LED Lights, a precision-engineered series designed to deliver flexible, energy-efficient up, down, or up/down illumination for façades, entryways, and exterior architectural surfaces. Modern building environments require lighting that enhances design intent while maintaining durability and efficiency. CYLR Wall Mount LED Lights meet those demands with configurable performance and long-life construction.

Versatile Lighting Design

CYLR Wall Mount LED Lights provide selectable Up, Down, or Up/Down beam configurations, giving lighting designers and facility managers precise control over light placement and architectural emphasis. This versatility allows a single fixture platform to support façade highlighting, perimeter lighting, and entrance illumination while maintaining uniform, glare-controlled output. The integrated 75° optics ensure smooth light distribution that enhances architectural features without harsh shadows or hot spots. Shop All LED Wall Packs

Field Configurable

To simplify specification and adapt to diverse architectural requirements, CYLR Wall Mount LED Lights feature selectable color temperatures of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K across the product line. Larger models also offer field-selectable wattage, allowing installers to fine-tune light output on site without changing fixtures. This flexibility reduces SKU complexity while ensuring optimal brightness, visual comfort, and energy efficiency for each application.

Built-In Photocell

Every CYLR Wall Mount LED Light includes a built-in photocell for automatic dusk-to-dawn operation. This integrated control ensures lighting is only active when needed, reducing energy consumption and eliminating the need for external controls. The photocell provides reliable, hands-off operation for exterior architectural lighting where consistency, efficiency, and simplicity are essential. Speak to an Access Fixtures Lighting Specialist about Your Dusk-to-Dawn Lighting Project

“CYLR Wall Mount LED Lights were engineered to give specifiers one solution that adapts across multiple architectural scales,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “By combining versatile up/down beam options, selectable Kelvin and selectable wattage options, and integrated photocell control, CYLR delivers dependable performance with the flexibility today’s exterior lighting projects demand.”

CYLR Wall Mount LED Lights - Product Line Differentiation

CYLR 3″ Wall Mount LED Light: 15W, selectable 3000K / 4000K / 5000K

CYLR 4″ Wall Mount LED Light: 25W, selectable 3000K / 4000K / 5000K

CYLR 6″ Wall Mount LED Light: 40W, selectable 3000K / 4000K / 5000K

CYLR 8″ Wall Mount LED Light: Selectable wattage 30W / 47W / 65W, selectable 3000K / 4000K / 5000K

CYLR 10″ Wall Mount LED Light: Selectable wattage 75W / 95W / 120W, selectable 3000K / 4000K / 5000K

Durable Construction for Long-Term Exterior Performance

CYLR Wall Mount LED Lights are constructed from aluminum extrusion housings with a UV-stabilized black powder-coated finish and glass lenses, delivering both durability and a refined architectural appearance. Fixtures are rated IP65 for environmental protection and IK08 for impact resistance, supporting reliable operation in exterior environments. CYLR Wall Mount LED Lights are designed for a rated life of L70 at 54,000 hours, operate on 120-277V, include 4kV surge protection, and are UL / CUL listed. All models are backed by a 5-year warranty and are available with a standard lead time of 5-7 production days, plus shipping.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures lighting fixtures designed to meet the demands of commercial, industrial, and architectural applications. For more information, visit www.AccessFixtures.com

