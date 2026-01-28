Mission Essential Secures $48M Air Force Contract to Power Global Intelligence Dissemination

Mission Essential wins $48M, 5-year Air Force IBS contract, reinforcing its role as a technical authority and integrator for global intelligence dissemination.

In modern warfare, the speed and integrity of data are as lethal as any weapon system,” — Mark Quantock, CEO, Mission Essential

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential , a premier provider of intelligence and operational support and part of the Mission family of companies, announced today it has been awarded a $48 million, five-year sole-source Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Under this contract, Mission Essential will provide critical enterprise support for the Integrated Broadcast Service (IBS).This sole-source award reinforces Mission Essential’s status as a technical authority in tactical data dissemination. The IBS Enterprise is the Department of Defense’s standard for delivering time-sensitive tactical information and intelligence to joint and coalition forces across all domains.“In modern warfare, the speed and integrity of data are as lethal as any weapon system,” said MG (Ret.) Mark Quantock, CEO of Mission Essential. “This award is a testament to our unique technical expertise. It signifies the Air Force’s trust in Mission Essential to maintain the backbone of global intelligence dissemination, ensuring that commanders and operators receive the data they need, the moment they need it.”Under this contract, Mission Essential will deliver comprehensive systems engineering, cybersecurity assurance, software sustainment, and enterprise support. The work ensures that the IBS network remains resilient, interoperable, and capable of supporting rapid decision-making in contested environments.This award aligns with the broader strategic vision of Mission Group, Inc., leveraging deep operational roots to deliver advanced technical integration. By securing the IBS-ES contract, Mission Essential continues its evolution from a service provider to a Lead Systems Integrator (LSI) for the nation’s most complex defense challenges.About Mission EssentialMission Essential is a leading provider of intelligence, language, and lead systems integration solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. As an operating company of Mission Group, Inc., Mission Essential combines battle-tested operational heritage with advanced technical capabilities to solve the most critical security challenges of the 21st century.About Mission Group, Inc.Mission Group, Inc. ("Mission") is a strategic parent company accelerating innovation across the defense and commercial sectors. Through its subsidiaries, Mission Essential and Mission Sciences, the company delivers a unified capability set ranging from global operations to advanced technology products.

