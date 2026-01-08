Mission Essential Completes Executive Leadership Team with Soller and Crawford

Mission - Battle Tested, Future Focused

Mission Essential completes its executive team with the appointment of Daniel Soller as COO and Greg Crawford as CGO to drive global execution and growth.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential today announced two strategic additions to its executive leadership team, finalizing a C-Suite built to accelerate global growth and deliver on the company’s promise of operational excellence at scale. Mark Quantock, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Essential, introduced Daniel Soller as Chief Operating Officer and Greg Crawford as Chief Growth Officer, strengthening Mission Essential’s depth across operations and market expansion.As Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Soller will lead worldwide program execution, driving readiness, reliability, and disciplined delivery across Mission Essential’s portfolio. Soller’s responsibilities include end-to-end operational oversight, coordination with program leaders worldwide, and integration of best-practice processes to scale with speed while maintaining quality and compliance.As Chief Growth Officer, Greg Crawford will lead enterprise capture strategy, pipeline development, and customer engagement, focusing on expanding the company’s intelligence and technology portfolios. Crawford will partner closely with Operations to translate customer needs into decisive wins and set the pace for Mission Essential’s market entry, teaming, and proposal excellence.“These appointments are about momentum,” said Mark Quantock, CEO of Mission Essential. “Dan brings disciplined global execution, and Greg brings a relentless focus on customer outcomes and growth. Together, they give us the right mix of operational rigor and market velocity as we scale worldwide.”The leadership build-out follows Mission’s continued expansion across Europe, including a prime position on the Department of War’s Language Interpretation and Translation Enterprise (DLITE) European Command program. Under the EUCOM III task order, Mission Essential provides interpretation, translation, transcription, and logistics support to U.S. forces and allied partners. These capabilities are rooted in Mission’s long heritage delivering language and cultural advisory services to real-world operations, deployments, and major exercises across the continent.Mission’s footprint in Europe now includes hundreds of intelligence professionals across key hubs such as Germany, Italy, Poland, Kosovo and the United Kingdom, supporting U.S. and NATO activities with the cultural nuance and operational responsiveness that coalition operations require. The company has supported more than twenty exercises across nineteen European nations, enabling seamless interoperability and mission readiness.With Daniel Soller and Greg Crawford in their new roles, Mission Essential is positioned to unite operational excellence with aggressive market expansion, delivering integrated services and advanced capabilities for customers in the United States and abroad.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.