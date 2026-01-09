Expanding the Footprint: Mission Secures DLITE EUCOM III Contract, Surpasses 400 employees in Europe

Mission - Battle Tested, Future Focused

Mission Essential secures a prime role on DLITE EUCOM III, expanding its European workforce beyond 400 and strengthening support to U.S. and NATO operations.

This award is more than a contract win, it’s a testament to our enduring commitment to global security”” — Mark Quantock, CEO, Mission Essential

STUTTGART, GERMANY, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential proudly announces its award of a prime position on the Department of War’s Language Interpretation and Translation Enterprise (DLITE) EUCOM III contract. This significant achievement reinforces Mission Essential’s status as the premier provider of language and cultural advisory services in the European theater and underscores its commitment to supporting U.S. forces and NATO partners in an increasingly complex global security environment.For more than two decades, Mission Essential has been synonymous with excellence in language services, delivering critical interpretation, translation, and cultural expertise to enable operational success across the globe. This heritage of linguistic capability has been a cornerstone of Mission Essential’s identity, empowering warfighters with the tools to communicate, understand, and operate effectively in diverse environments.The DLITE EUCOM III award marks a major milestone in Mission Essential’s international growth strategy. With this contract, Mission’s presence in Europe has surged to over 400 European based Employees , providing indispensable support to U.S. military operations and allied missions. These professionals deliver real-time language and cultural insights that enhance interoperability, strengthen coalition partnerships, and ensure mission readiness across the continent.“This award is more than a contract win, it’s a testament to our enduring commitment to global security,” said Mark Quantock, CEO of Mission Essential. “Our expanded footprint in Europe positions Mission Essential as a trusted partner to the Department of War and NATO, enabling us to meet the dynamic challenges of today’s threat environment with agility and precision.”Mission’s growth in Europe reflects its broader vision: to combine deep operational expertise with cutting-edge technology solutions, creating a global enterprise capable of delivering mission-critical services wherever they are needed. As geopolitical complexities intensify, Mission stands ready to provide the linguistic, intelligence, and technology capabilities that keep our forces connected and effective.

