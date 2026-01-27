Texas Leads Nation For 2025 Job Gains

TEXAS, January 27 - January 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as America’s jobs leader as the state gained the most nonfarm jobs in the nation in 2025 and set new records for total nonfarm jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force based on December labor market estimates.

“Texas is America’s jobs leader because Texas is where free enterprise flourishes and where hard work is rewarded,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why Texas tops all states for business relocations and expansions. Job-creating businesses — large and small — invest with certainty in Texas and in our young, skilled, and growing workforce. With more Texans working than ever before, we begin a new year of boundless opportunity in Texas.”

December labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

Texas gained 132,500 jobs from December 2024 to December 2025, more than any other state and outpacing the national annual job growth rate by half a percentage point.

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,964,000.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,283,600.

Texas reached a new high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,341,000 after adding 19,700 positions over the month.

The Texas unemployment rate registered at 4.3%, below the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.4%.

Governor Abbott recently lauded the strength of the state’s robust and diverse economy in a lookback at Texas’ economic triumphs in 2025.