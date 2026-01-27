Governor Abbott Launches Investigation Into H-1B Visa Abuse

TEXAS, January 27 - January 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed all Texas state agencies and universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions and launch a review of current H-1B visa program use.

"The economy of Texas should work for the benefit of Texas workers and Texas employers," reads the directive. "In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions as outlined in this letter. State government must lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities — particularly those funded with taxpayer dollars — are filled by Texans first."

Read the Governor's letter here.