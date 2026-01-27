Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,227 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Launches Investigation Into H-1B Visa Abuse

TEXAS, January 27 - January 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed all Texas state agencies and universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions and launch a review of current H-1B visa program use. 

"The economy of Texas should work for the benefit of Texas workers and Texas employers," reads the directive. "In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions as outlined in this letter. State government must lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities — particularly those funded with taxpayer dollars — are filled by Texans first."

Read the Governor's letter here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Launches Investigation Into H-1B Visa Abuse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.