Sleep in Heavenly Peace Announces 10 New Chapters

Volunteers from communities across the U.S. convened in Lehi, Utah for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter leadership training, January 23-24, 2026. Left to right: Dan Rogers420, president of the new SHP-MO, Manchester chapter; Luke Mickelson, founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace; Michael Tyler, build manager of the SHP-MO, Manchester chapter, stand together for a photo during training, held January 23-

Mission to End Child Bedlessness Continues to Grow

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, announces 10 new chapters and 13 existing chapters with new leadership positions or hub expansions. The quarterly chapter training, held January 23-24 in Lehi, Utah, brought together dedicated volunteers committed to ensuring no child sleeps on the floor in their communities.With more than 153,000 kids currently waiting for beds nationwide, this expansion of new chapters is critical to reaching underserved communities and sustaining SHP's mission to end child bedlessness. The training provided chapter leadership and core team members with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully lead their local non-profit efforts."We're thrilled to welcome new chapters and core team members to the SHP family," said Amy Andrew, director of training at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Their passion and commitment inspire us as we work together to provide a good night's sleep for every child."The Need for Quality SleepMillions of children in the United States lack a bed, often sleeping on a hard floor, couch, air mattress or crowded with other family members. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being.SHP: Empowering Volunteers to Make a DifferenceSHP chapters are led by passionate volunteers—Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Core Team members—who bring the mission to life in their communities. During SHP’s two-day immersive training, new leaders gain the practical skills, confidence, and autonomy to run their chapters effectively. The program blends hands-on instruction in leadership, fundraising, and community engagement with SHP’s proven approach to ending child bedlessness. Backed by the Chapter Support Center, graduates return home ready to lead with purpose and make an immediate impact.“Attending this training was a special moment for our chapter,” said Dan Rogers, chapter president of SHP-MO, Manchester. “We were thrilled to meet with and hear inspiring stories from SHP founder Luke Mickelson. We’re honored to carry this work forward in our community.”New ChaptersWith over 380 chapters and growing, SHP continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters will be based in and serve these communities:• Tuscaloosa, Alabama• Lancaster, California• Blairsville, Georgia• Oxford, Mississippi• Starkville, Mississippi• Manchester, Missouri• Hickory, North Carolina• Clark County, Ohio• Bell County, Texas• Rockingham County, VirginiaExisting Chapters with New LeadershipThese existing chapters are celebrating new leadership, hubs and core team members:• Phoenix, Arizona• Tallahassee, Florida• Evansville, Indiana• Steuben County, Indiana• Twin Cities South, Minnesota• Durham, North Carolina• Cuyahoga West, Ohio• Austin, Texas• Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas• Houston North, Texas• Madison County, Texas• Waco, Texas• Spokane, WashingtonLearn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds.org/start AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With millions of children sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, we know a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org

Be the Reason a Child Has a Bed Tonight

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.