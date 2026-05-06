Sleep in Heavenly Peace Welcomes 27 New Chapters Addressing Child Bedlessness

Eighty-five volunteers representing 27 new and 9 existing SHP chapters gathered in Lehi, Utah on May 1-2, 2026 — the largest chapter training cohort since the organization launched in 2012 — united by one mission: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!®

85 Volunteers from Across the Country Unite to Bring Beds — and Hope — to Local Kids

Being able to end the training by delivering two sets of bunk beds to a home is what fuels us to bring this back to kids in our community. We can't wait to get back and get to work!” — Alan Thomas, Chapter President, SHP - MI, Osceola County

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, announces 27 new chapters and nine existing chapters with new leadership positions. The quarterly chapter training, held May 1-2 in Lehi, Utah, brought together 85 dedicated volunteers committed to ensuring no child sleeps on the floor in their communities — making it the largest chapter training cohort since SHP launched in 2012.With more than 108,000 kids currently waiting for beds nationwide, this record-breaking expansion is critical to reaching underserved communities and sustaining SHP's mission to end child bedlessness. The training provided chapter leadership and core team members with the skills and confidence needed to successfully lead their local non-profit efforts."These new SHP team members bring tremendous passion for our cause," said Amy Andrew, Director of Training at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Their leadership will help us reach even more children who deserve the comfort and dignity of having their own bed."– The Need for Quality Sleep –For children growing up in families living below the poverty line, a bed of their own is often out of reach, leaving kids to sleep on hard floors, crowded couches, or shared air mattresses. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being. No child should have to carry the burden of poverty into their sleep.Since its founding in 2012, SHP has delivered more than 350,000 beds to children in need, a number that speaks to the staggering scale of the problem. And with SHP chapters currently serving just under 30% of the U.S. population, the need in communities not yet reached remains vast. Every new chapter brings SHP one step closer to the day no child sleeps on the floor.– SHP: Empowering Volunteers to Make a Difference –SHP chapters are powered by passionate volunteers, including Presidents, Vice Presidents and Core Teams. These leaders undergo a two-day immersive training program that equips them with the necessary skills to manage their local non-profit effectively. The chapter training covers leadership and management, development and fundraising, marketing strategies, and bed-building expertise.In 2026 alone, SHP volunteers have already built 38,269 beds and delivered 28,085 to children in need, contributing more than 193,041 hours of service in pursuit of the organization's goal that no child sleeps on the floor."This was the most impactful training ever," said Alan Thomas, president of the SHP - MI, Osceola County chapter. "So many great people with huge hearts for kids. Being able to end the training by delivering two sets of bunk beds to a home is what fuels us to bring this back to kids in our community. We can't wait to get back and get to work!"The hands-on delivery experience Thomas describes is a signature element of SHP's chapter training, ensuring new leaders leave not just with knowledge, but with the firsthand experience of changing a child's life.– New Chapters –With over 400 chapters and growing, SHP continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters will be based in and serve these communities:- Fontana, California- Redondo Beach, California- Pueblo, Colorado- Suwannee County, Florida- Augusta, Georgia- Hancock County, Iowa- Decatur, Illinois- Herrin, Illinois- Rockford, Illinois- Fulton County, Indiana- Lafayette, Louisiana- St. Charles Parish, Louisiana- Gratiot County, Michigan- Jackson, Michigan- Lenawee County, Michigan- Osceola County, Michigan- Kasson, Minnesota- Sikeston, Missouri- Picayune, Mississippi- Greenville, North Carolina- Mebane, North Carolina- Suffolk, New York- Waynesboro, Pennsylvania- Washington County, Virginia- Washington County, Wisconsin- Kanawha County, West Virginia- Potomac Highlands, West VirginiaLearn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds.org/start – About –Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With millions of children sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, we know a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org

Be the Reason a Child Has a Bed Tonight

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