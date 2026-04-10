Sleep in Heavenly Peace Publishes 2025 Progress Report, Delivering 86,650 Beds and Reaching Record $33.9M in Revenue

A child smiles from an SHP bunk bed — one of 86,650 beds built and delivered by Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers in 2025. Photo courtesy of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Nonprofit Surpasses 300,000 All-Time Beds Delivered, Earns Perfect 4 star rating from Charity Navigator

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, today released its 2025 Annual Progress Report, detailing a landmark year of mission achievement, financial growth, and deepening community impact.In 2025, SHP delivered 86,650 beds to children in need, surpassing the prior year's record and contributing to a cumulative all-time total of 342,397 beds delivered since the organization's founding."In 2025, together we delivered 86,650 beds to children in need. Behind every bed is a volunteer who gave their time, a chapter leader who organized their community, and a donor who chose to invest in a child's future," said Jordan Allen, CEO and Executive Director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Behind every number is a child who now has a safe place to sleep and dream."— Record Revenue and Exceptional Financial Stewardship —Total revenue reached $33.9 million in 2025, a significant increase over 2024, with meaningful gains across donations-in-kind, grants, chapter fundraising, and online giving. In 2025, 95.1% of all expenses supported program services — a program expense ratio that ranks among the strongest in the nonprofit sector, ensuring donor contributions are directed where they matter most: into the hands of children in need.For every $1 donated, SHP chapters generated $1.28 in mission value — multiplying impact through volunteers, partnerships, and operational efficiency.SHP received 35,485 donations during the year, while the average gift increased 6.7% to $744.05. Donor loyalty remained strong, with 25.11% of supporters giving more than once during the year, and the lifetime value of a donor grew 10.5% to $2,117.69.— Mission Milestones and Chapter Growth —In August of 2025, SHP surpassed the 300,000 beds delivered milestone — a historic achievement for an organization that started in a founder's garage just over a decade ago.During the year, 47 new chapters were trained and launched, contributing to more than 388 active chapters serving communities across the country. More than 166,000 volunteers gave an extraordinary 558,135 hours of their time, conducting 7,343 build and delivery events nationwide.Together, these chapters now serve more than 97 million Americans — representing approximately 28% of the US population — including over 22 million children under the age of 18.— National Recognition —In 2025, Sleep in Heavenly Peace achieved Charity Navigator highest rating possible under its Encompass Rating System — recognizing exceptional performance in financial health, accountability, transparency, impact, leadership, and adaptability. SHP also maintained the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, affirming the organization's commitment to open reporting and measurable outcomes.— Honoring Outstanding Volunteers and Partners —The 2025 report also recognizes exceptional individuals who have gone above and beyond for the mission. The Guardian of the Mission Award (GOMA) — SHP's highest recognition — was presented to Bob and Ingrid Hirschi of SHP – TN, Chattanooga, whose chapter leadership has inspired countless volunteers and donors to join SHP's mission, creating a ripple effect of positive change throughout southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia.SHP also honored Bill Boltz, EVP of Merchandising at Lowe's, for his extraordinary leadership and commitment to ending child bedlessness, through which significant donations were secured and large-scale bed-building events were organized and supported.— Spotlight on Lowe's Partnership —Lowe's continues to serve as a foundational national partner to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, supporting the mission for more than six years. In 2025, Lowe's associates and partners helped build and deliver more than 7,600 beds nationwide. A highlight of the year was the Lowe's-sponsored 24-Hour Build held in May 2025 at the Charlotte Convention Center, where more than 5,500 volunteers built 5,000 beds in a single coordinated effort.— Strategic Investment in Long-Term Capacity —In October 2025, Sleep in Heavenly Peace completed its first acquisition — Sterling Mattress Factory — a strategic step forward in strengthening operational infrastructure and gaining greater control of the supply chain. With an annual production plan of 10,000+ mattresses, Sterling enhances SHP's ability to serve chapters efficiently while positioning the organization for long-term scalability.— Looking Ahead to 2026 —As SHP looks ahead to 2026, its Annual Operating Plan sets clear goals: delivering more than 91,000 beds, training 50–60 new chapters, and growing revenue to $35 million. The organization projects reaching a cumulative total of 400,000 beds delivered in 2026.The full 2025 Annual Progress Report is available at shpbeds.org/financials — About —Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

From Build to Delivery

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