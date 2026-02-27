Sleep in Heavenly Peace Honors Susie Asadorian with the 2025 Guardian of the Mission Award

Susie Asadorian poses with her 2025 Heather Allen Guardian of the Mission Award at the Cuyahoga West chapter's workshop. Susie Asadorian sands a wood bed frame during the February 21 build day at the SHP Cuyahoga West chapter workshop — the same morning she received the 2025 Guardian of the Mission Award. Susie Asadorian (center) is joined by fellow SHP chapter leaders, national team members and board representatives following her 2025 Guardian of the Mission Award presentation at the Cuyahoga West bed build event.

Five Years of Leadership Delivers 1,200 Beds for Children in Cuyahoga West, Ohio Community

It’s not just a bed — it’s something that can transport a child out of a sad situation and into a dignified, comfortable, and safe one. We can change their world in less than 30 minutes.” — Susie Asadorian

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need, proudly announces Susie Asadorian of the Cuyahoga West, Ohio chapter as recipient of the 2025 Guardian of the Mission Award. An award presentation on February 21, 2026, celebrated Susie’s outstanding contributions to SHP’s mission and her unwavering commitment to ensuring every child has a safe, proper place to sleep.The Guardian of the Mission Award, established in 2020 to honor the legacy of founding board member Heather Allen, recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to SHP's mission. Recipients exemplify the core values of selfless service, community engagement, and unwavering commitment to ensuring every child has a proper place to sleep."The Guardian of the Mission Award represents the highest recognition within our organization," said Eddie Arnold, Chair of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Board of Directors. "Susie Asadorian embodies the spirit of this award through her transformative five-year leadership of the Cuyahoga West chapter and her tireless efforts to serve children in her community."The award was presented during a bed build day alongside dozens of chapter helpers and community volunteers, and the Oberlin College Women’s Volleyball team, who gathered at the chapter’s workshop that morning. SHP CEO Jordan Allen and Board Chair Eddie Arnold presented the award to Susie in front of the volunteer community she helped build over five years.During her tenure as chapter president from 2000 through 2025, Susie led the Cuyahoga West chapter to build and deliver beds for 1,200 children who would otherwise be sleeping on floors, air mattresses, couches, or sharing beds with family members. Her leadership established what volunteers describe as "a foundation of compassion and hard work that will be felt for years to come.""It’s not just a bed — it’s something that can transport a child out of a sad situation and into a dignified, comfortable, and safe one. We can change their world in less than 30 minutes. It is easily the most impactful experience a volunteer can ever have," said Susie Asadorian, 2025 Guardian of the Mission Award recipient and former Chapter President, SHP – OH, Cuyahoga W.Susie's impact extended beyond the numbers. She built a dedicated volunteer base, created sustainable chapter operations, and fostered a culture of service that inspired countless community members to join SHP's mission. Her leadership style combined strategic planning with genuine compassion for every family the chapter served.Susie was supported throughout her tenure by her husband, Kevan Asadorian, who played an integral role in chapter operations — managing builds, engaging volunteers, and ensuring that each event ran smoothly. Their partnership embodies the spirit of community commitment that defines SHP’s most exceptional leaders.As Susie transitions from Chapter President to active volunteer, she leaves behind a legacy built on more than beds. She leaves a community of dedicated volunteers, proven operational systems, and a culture of compassion that will serve families in northeast Ohio for years to come. New chapter leadership, Scott Glazer and Jenn Martin, are positioned to carry that mission forward.“I am so humbled to be among the past recipients, all of whom I hold in the highest respect,” said Susie Asadorian. “To receive the Heather Allen Guardian of the Mission Award means that I made a difference to families in my community — and that SHP trusts me and our team to continue building and growing our reach to change thousands more little lives in northeast Ohio.”Susie joins a distinguished group of past recipients: JP Wilson (2020), Amy Andrews (2021), Tommy and Valerie Goodman (2022), Lisa and Scott Foster (2023), and Bob and Ingrid Hirschi (2024).Monetary and in-kind donations, such as twin-size bedding, can be donated to support the Cuyahoga West chapter’s continued efforts. Donation and volunteer details are available at shpbeds.org/chapter/oh-cuyahoga-w For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace or to get involved, visit shpbeds.org AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

