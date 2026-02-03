Kavi Global Launches Its Third Global Delivery Center in the Philippines

Kavi Global announced the launch of its third Global Delivery Center (GDC) in the Philippines, expanding its global delivery network alongside existing centers in the United States and India.

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kavi Global, a leading Data, Analytics, and AI company serving enterprise clients, announced the launch of its third Global Delivery Center (GDC) in the Philippines. They currently have two other GDCs in the US and India. The Philippines launch comes amid Kavi Global’s rising demand for AI-driven services. Their focus in the first phase of this GDC will be healthcare focused. The Philippines offers strong English proficiency, deep healthcare, 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (RCM) expertise across coding, billing, and claims processing, and strong cultural alignment with U.S. customers.In boardrooms across the world, AI has become both a promise and a paradox. Enterprises invest heavily in data platforms, analytics tools, and AI models, yet struggle to translate these investments into measurable business outcomes. It is in this critical “Last mile of AI" transformation that Kavi Global has emerged as one of the most impactful companies rewiring how organizations operate, decide, and grow.“𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞,” 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐚, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥.At the heart of Kavi Global’s philosophy lies a simple idea: AI should not sit in dashboards or labs; it should work alongside people, inside the core of business decision-making. The company calls this evolution the rise of 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫® (DKW), a framework designed to help enterprises move from AI ambition to AI-driven execution.“𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐃𝐂, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐈-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐰𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥, 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠,” 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧, 𝐂𝐓𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬.Kavi Global is a leading Data, Analytics, and AI company serving healthcare, rail, transportation, industrial, and enterprise clients across industries. With deep expertise in healthcare, advanced analytics, and intelligent applications, Kavi Global helps organizations modernize operations, improve financial performance, and scale securely. Kavi Global operates Global Delivery Centers (GDCs) in the United States, India, and the Philippines.

