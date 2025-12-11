Kavi Global Recognized by NMSDC as a Minority-Owned Business

Kavi Global proudly certified as an NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise.

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kavi Global, a leading data, analytics, and AI consulting firm, announces its certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).This recognition is more than a designation; it reflects Kavi Global’s founding story, values, and longstanding commitment to bringing diverse perspectives into the world of technology and AI-driven transformation.“𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐂 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲-𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞,” 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐚As an NMSDC‑certified MBE, Kavi Global continues advancing its mission to help organizations modernize data ecosystems, unlock predictive insights, and deploy intelligent automation that drives growth and operational excellence.From 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 to 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 to 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 , Kavi Global partners with enterprises to shape the next generation of data analytics, AI, and digital modernization, empowering leaders to make smarter, faster, and more confident business decisions.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐂The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is the nation’s leading advocate for minority business enterprises (MBEs). Through certification and corporate partnerships, NMSDC advances economic growth and business opportunities for minority-owned companies.Learn more at www.nmsdc.org 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥Kavi Global is a leading data, analytics, and AI consulting firm that helps enterprises accelerate digital transformation with measurable business outcomes. With deep expertise across cloud, data engineering, AI/ML, and intelligent automation, Kavi Global empowers organizations to evolve from digital to cognitive enterprises. Gartner has recognized Kavi Global as a leading data and AI firm for eight consecutive years.Learn more at www.kaviglobal.com

