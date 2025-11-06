Kavi Global Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

Kavi Global wins Inc.'s 2025 Power Partner Award

Being named an Inc. Power Partner is an incredible honor for Kavi Global” — Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder & CEO of Kavi Global.

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inc. Power Partner Awards recognize leading B2B companies that have a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow. Kavi Global is proud to announce its inclusion in Inc.'s Power Partner annual list for the second time.Companies on Inc.'s Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, data analytics, AI, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners, the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they are coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees are not simply B2B providers; they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”“𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜. 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥,” 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐚, 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 & 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥. “𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐮𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝. 𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦, 𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞.”𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:Kavi Global partners with enterprises worldwide to solve mission-critical business challenges through advanced data science, AI, and automation. Some examples of its cross-industry digital transformations include: Healthcare – Touchless claims processing & AI-driven clinical decision support tools. Transportation & Logistics – Demand forecasting & scheduling optimization Manufacturing – IIoT-based predictive maintenance & supply chain cost optimization• Financial Services – Economic capital calculations & fraud, waste, and abuse detection• Pharma & Life Sciences – Automating drug discovery and research document digitization with OCR• Public Sector – AI-driven child welfare resource allocation to prevent neglect• Education – Analytics to enhance student success and optimize institutional performanceWith delivery hubs in the U.S., India, Middle East, and Philippines, Kavi Global blends global expertise with local execution, helping organizations harness intelligence to achieve measurable business outcomes.See the full list of Inc’s 2025 Best Power Partners in the United States: https://www.inc.com/victoria-salves/meet-the-2025-best-power-partners-in-the-united-states/91245684 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐊𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥Kavi Global is a leading data, analytics, and AI services, software, and solutions firm dedicated to helping organizations harness the power of intelligence to achieve measurable outcomes, recognized by Gartner for eight consecutive years. From strategy to execution, Kavi Global partners with clients at every stage of their data journey, enabling cost efficiency, unlocking new revenue streams, and future-proofing businesses. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth enterprises, Kavi Global delivers solutions that drive sustainable growth and competitive advantage.For more information, visit www.kaviglobal.com 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.For more information, visit www.inc.com

