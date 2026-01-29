1Huddle Launches Free Version For Individual Workers

The workforce tech company empowers workers with expanded individual access to skill-based games.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI, automation, and economic uncertainty reshape the labor market, 1Huddle, the AI-powered platform that gamifies job training through science-backed mobile games, today announced it is opening its platform directly to workers for the first time.

Previously, access to 1Huddle was only available through employers. With this update, workers now have access to 1Huddle’s full library of more than 3,000 interactive, skill-based games, that cover a wide range of topics from career pathway exploration to practical, real-world knowledge, including understanding workers rights, learning how to use AI tools, and staying up to speed on news shaping the labor market.

Data directly from 1Huddle showcases how workers are using the platform to learn, grow, and invest in their careers:

● AI is the #1 breakout skill category on 1Huddle, with games focused on prompting, applied AI literacy, and automation basics seeing 3x higher play rates the second most popular category.

● Sixty-two percent of top-played games are not tied to a worker’s current job title, signaling that workers are actively preparing for what’s next.

● Eighty-one percent of the platform’s top 100 players either do not have a college degree or have only partially completed one.

● AI Literacy, Financial Skills, and Leadership Fundamentals consistently rank among the top 5 most-played game categories.

● Sixty-one percent of all gameplay already happens off the clock, with peak play times occurring after 7pm and on weekends, showing workers are voluntarily investing in their own development at home.

“Workers today need tools that move as fast as the labor market,” Sam Caucci, CEO and Founder of 1Huddle. “1Huddle puts learning directly in the hands of the worker, so they can have more control of their skills and organizations gain a more adaptive workforce that’s ready for whatever comes next.”

Historically, access to skill development has depended on employers. Combined with outdated labor laws, that model has left many workers without equal opportunities to learn and advance. This launch marks a major shift in access, giving workers direct control over their own skill-building while simultaneously helping organizations cultivate a workforce that is prepared, adaptable, and resilient.

Beyond learning, 1Huddle helps close a critical skill gap in the hiring process. As companies struggle not only to find workers, but to accurately assess their skills during interviews, 1Huddle gives workers a way to showcase both what they know and their commitment to learning in a way a resume can’t. Through leaderboards, achievements, and a digital Skill Wallet, workers build a portable record that reflects how their skills have progressed over time, giving employers clearer insight into a candidate’s abilities and helping reduce friction in hiring decisions.

Any workers already using 1Huddle through their employers can continue accessing the platform independently, even if they leave their current position, ensuring continuity no matter where their career takes them. By opening the platform to all, 1Huddle aims to broaden access to tools that help workers not just train, but keep pace with the rapidly changing future of work.

Free access is available by downloading the 1Huddle mobile app and entering the code PLAYTOWIN.

About 1Huddle

1Huddle is an AI-powered workforce development platform that uses quick, science-backed games to train and upskill workers more effectively, while delivering real-time data to help companies adapt in the AI era. Designed to accelerate performance and close critical skill gaps, the platform replaces outdated training systems with a faster, more engaging approach that prepares both employees and organizations to thrive in a constantly evolving workplace. 1Huddle has worked with more than 500 organizations across diverse industries including Madison Square Garden, Loews Hotels, Tao Group Hospitality, U.S. Air Force, and the City of Newark. Learn more at www.1huddle.co.

