Art of Living Launches Groundbreaking Sleep and Anxiety Protocol

"New 3-Evening Program - Dive into Breathwork, Meditation, Stretching, and Harmonic Sounds—All for Just $99!"

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art of Living Foundation, renowned worldwide for its pioneering breathwork and meditation programs, is launching an innovative and practical protocol to enhance sleep quality and alleviate anxiety naturally. Announced in recognition of National Sleep Day on March 14, this three-day immersive experience leverages over 40 years of expertise in helping millions worldwide cultivate inner peace. Participants will be equipped with science-backed tools to rejuvenate the nervous system, improve relaxation, and foster deep, restorative sleep.

Unlike conventional sleep aids, meditation apps, anxiety treatments or sleep optimization lectures, this live, instructor-led program provides real-time experience and guidance into a state of deep relaxation and sleep. The program introduces participants to powerful tools and practices rooted in proven methodologies to release physical stress and relax the mind. Using powerful breathwork techniques, yoga stretches, sound vibrations, and Yoga Nidra (NSDR), attendees will learn how to:

- Stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system for deep relaxation

- Activate the vagus nerve to enhance calm and emotional balance

- Address the root causes of sleep disturbances and anxiety

- Strengthen the gut-mind connection for improved digestion and sleep

"Sleep is foundational to well-being, yet millions struggle with stress and restlessness that disrupt it," said Dr. Vikas Sinha, MD. "This new program is designed to retrain the nervous system using time-tested breathwork and meditation techniques that go beyond quick fixes—offering participants lifelong tools for better sleep and reduced anxiety."

The course builds on Art of Living’s globally recognized approach to holistic wellness. Founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian, Art of Living has helped over 800 million people across 180 countries find calm, resilience, and balance through its transformative programs.

For more information or to register, visit https://event.us.artofliving.org/us-en/lp1/sleep-anxiety-protocol/

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find happiness and resilience in the face of adversity, learning how to excel in their own lives and become powerful agents for social change.

Gurudev has created meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners, and disaster survivors. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep inner peace, happiness, and well-being for individuals.

Gurudev has mediated peace negotiations in conflict zones including Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he played a key role in ending the 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including several highest civilian honors, and holds 24 honorary doctorates for his peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts.

About Art of Living Foundation

Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

