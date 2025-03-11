Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Arthur Brooks to Host Day of Happiness Event in D.C. March 20

Art of Living Foundation

‘Guru of Joy’ Gurudev and bestselling author Brooks to discuss practical tools to find happiness during uncertain times at the Warner Theatre

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global humanitarian, renowned spiritual leader, and advocate for peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead a special evening to celebrate International Day of Happiness on March 20, 2025 in Washington D.C. at the historic Warner Theatre. Moderated by Harvard professor and New York Times bestselling author Arthur Brooks, “Unlocking Happiness” will explore the art and science of becoming happier.

“Unlocking Happiness” offers a rare opportunity to pause, reflect, and learn practical strategies for cultivating happiness in our daily lives. Attendees will also have the chance to experience a live meditation guided by Gurudev. Tickets and more information are available at http://aolf.me/UHDC.

For over 40 years, Gurudev, founder of the meditation-inspired humanitarian nonprofit Art of Living Foundation, has dedicated his life to helping people find happiness. His pioneering SKY Breath Meditation has touched over 800 million people across 181 countries, fostering inner peace and a deep sense of shared humanity. Recognized by the World Health Organization and backed by 100+ studies, his techniques enhance resilience, reduce stress, and improve well-being.

Complementing this wisdom with cutting-edge research, Arthur Brooks has spent decades studying the science of happiness—unpacking what makes life truly meaningful. He is coauthor of the NYT bestseller Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier. As a columnist for The Atlantic and former president of the American Enterprise Institute, Brooks bridges the gap between data-driven insights and real-world fulfillment, offering practical strategies for leading a more joyful and purpose-driven life.

“Happiness is not something you chase; it is something you cultivate from within,” said Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. “There is nothing to worry about. Life gives you both positives and negatives. Focus on the good and move ahead with commitment. Welcome each day with a genuine smile from within. When the mind is at peace, joy arises naturally.”

What: “Unlocking Happiness” Event to Celebrate International Day of Happiness

When: Thursday March 20, 2025 from 7-9pm EST

Where: Warner Theatre in Washington D.C.

Tickets: Reserve Your Spot Now

This event follows Gurudev’s participation in Semafor’s “The State of Happiness in 2025” event where he will lead a happiness-boosting meditation as a featured speaker. In partnership with Gallup and the United Nations, this event will unveil the official findings of the 2025 World Happiness Report, offering key insights into global well-being and the factors that shape happiness worldwide.

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find happiness and resilience in the face of adversity, learning how to excel in their own lives and become powerful agents for social change.

Gurudev has mediated peace negotiations in conflict zones including Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he played a key role in ending the 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including several highest civilian honors, and holds 24 honorary doctorates for his peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts.

About Arthur Brooks

Arthur C. Brooks is the Parker Gilbert Montgomery Professor of the Practice of Public and Nonprofit Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School, and Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School, where he teaches courses on leadership and happiness. He is also a columnist at The Atlantic, where he writes the popular “How to Build a Life” column. Brooks is the author of 13 books, including the 2023 #1 New York Times bestseller Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier with co-author Oprah Winfrey, and the 2022 #1 New York Times bestseller From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life. He speaks to audiences all around the world about human happiness and works to raise well-being within private companies, universities, public agencies, and community organizations.

