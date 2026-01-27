Autism Speaks to Host an Evening Celebrating Ability, Community & Impact

14th Annual Autism Speaks St. Louis Chef's Gala Jake Litvag stands alongside his autistic peers as a Culinary Champion and a powerful example of full potential.

Autism Speaks proudly announces the 14th Annual St. Louis Chef’s Gala, taking place Friday, February 27, 2026, at the iconic Chase Park Plaza St. Louis.

We are honored to help bring St. Louis together in celebration of the talent, achievement, and boundless potential of our neurodivergent community.” — Beth Kodner and Lisa Litvag, 2026 Gala Co-Chairs

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Speaks proudly announces the 14th Annual St. Louis Chef’s Gala, taking place Friday, February 27, 2026, at the iconic Chase Park Plaza St. Louis. This signature culinary and community celebration brings together the region’s most respected chefs, restaurants, and hospitality partners for an unforgettable evening in support of individuals with autism and their families.This year’s theme, Reaching Full Potential, reflects Autism Speaks’ unwavering commitment to supporting individuals on the autism spectrum across their entire lifetime. From early diagnosis and intervention to adulthood, employment, independence, and community inclusion, the evening will highlight what is possible when individuals are supported with the right resources at every stage of life.The program will open with an inspiring performance by The Snakes, a student-led rock band from Coeur Academy in Olivette, Missouri, a school dedicated to supporting and educating neurodivergent young people. Their performance sets the tone for a joyful, empowering evening rooted in talent, opportunity, and possibility.Adding to the evening’s impact, the Gala will feature special guest speakers Brody Herman, host of Wrestling on the Spectrum radio and podcast show, and Ava Duel, founder and creator of Nuro Apparel, a sensory-friendly apparel brand designed to empower neurodivergent individuals through comfort and confidence. Their stories exemplify creativity, entrepreneurship, and the transformative power of community support.The evening will be emceed by local KMOV broadcaster and nationally recognized sports reporter Tamar Sher, whose warmth and energy will guide guests through an inspiring and meaningful program.Autism affects 1 in 31 children in the United States, and more than 5.8 million adults are on the autism spectrum. Proceeds from the St. Louis Chef’s Gala fuel Autism Speaks’ mission to promote solutions across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan—ensuring individuals and families have access to advocacy, resources, and support from childhood through adulthood.A Signature Culinary ExperienceGuests will begin the evening with an elevated cocktail reception and tasting experience featuring creations from some of St. Louis’ most acclaimed chefs, restaurants, and culinary institutions, including:801 Local | 801 Chop | 801 FishBellerive Country ClubCatering by Chef Cox & Co.Deer Creek ClubEleven Eleven MississippiGatesworth Retirement CommunityGreenbriar Country ClubMeadowbrook Country ClubMissouri Athletic Club – DowntownOlive + OakPeacemaker / Sidney Street CaféPersimmon Woods Country ClubRacquet Club LadueSerendipity Homemade Ice CreamSling N ScoopsSt. Louis Country ClubSugarfire Smoke HouseThe Fox TheatreAdditional culinary partners will be announced.This celebrated tradition is elevated further as chefs are joined by Culinary Champion Sous Chefs, children and young adults on the autism spectrum who participate alongside culinary professionals, building confidence, pride, and connection through the shared experience of food.Program & Evening ExperienceAlong with the tasting reception, guests will enjoy:Performances and personal stories from children and young adults on the autism spectrumA curated pre-function experienceSilent auction and raffles featuring exclusive items and experiencesA high-energy live auctionA moving Mission Moment highlighting Autism Speaks’ impact, including:Expanding early intervention and diagnostic resourcesSupporting lifelong care, including employment and housing pathwaysAdvocacy for inclusive education, insurance coverage, and community accessTools and guidance that help families navigate autism with confidenceDuring the program, Autism Speaks will honor Sidney & Aaron Plaza, recipients of the 2026 Visionary Award, recognizing their leadership, generosity, and dedication to advancing inclusion and opportunity for individuals on the autism spectrum.The evening concludes with a lively After Party, featuring a DJ, dancing, late-night bites, and an open bar.Why This Night MattersBy supporting the St. Louis Chef’s Gala, supporters directly strengthen Autism Speaks’ efforts to build a more inclusive world. Funds raised help expand:Access to early screenings and interventionA nationwide Autism Response networkCommunity and workplace inclusion initiativesResearch and resources that improve quality of life across the spectrumTogether, we are helping individuals with autism not only succeed—but truly reach their full potential.2026 Gala LeadershipChairsBeth KodnerLisa LitvagSt. Louis Autism Speaks DirectorStaci GerchenCommitteeAnna AbbacchiAnitra Lee-ColeJessie ElkinJoe GerchenTonya HaynesTyler HaynesTeresa HerrellTodd LazarusStacy MesnierRochelle MuchnickEvan NewbillScott OglesbyIngrid PayneBri StoutHayley Leach-StrattonParker StrattonShana TozerGreg YawitzJulie Yawitz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.