Shero Imaging Offers Pain Free Mammograms with Same Day Results, First of It's Kind in Missouri

Dr. Tish Singer, Founder and Director of Shero Imaging

St. Louis Radiologist Introduces Unique Self-Pay Care Model to Address Gap in Breast Healthcare with the Launch of Shero Imaging

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new breast imaging center with a mission to close critical gaps in women’s health care is now open in St. Louis. Shero Imaging , founded and led by Dr. Tisha Singer, introduces a unique self-pay, concierge breast imaging model that prioritizes comfort, immediate results, and patient-centered care—a stark contrast to the traditional, often impersonal imaging experience.Dr. Singer, a board-certified diagnostic radiologist and nationally recognized expert in breast imaging, brings more than a decade of experience to this new venture. She has trained and led programs at some of the country’s top institutions and now returns to St. Louis with a mission: to reinvent how women experience breast healthcare.“The traditional model of breast imaging is outdated. Too many women are waiting too long, feeling dismissed, or enduring unnecessary discomfort,” says Dr. Singer. “Shero Imaging was born to change that. Our goal is simple—clear answers, compassionate care, and no more unnecessary pain.”Filling the Care Gap: A New Approach to Breast ImagingThe launch of Shero Imaging comes in response to persistent pain points in breast healthcare—long delays for results, limited access to advanced imaging for women with dense breast tissue, and the anxiety that comes from a lack of communication between patients and providers.Shero Imaging’s diagnostic model directly addresses these gaps by offering:1. Same-Day ResultsNo more waiting days or weeks for answers. Patients receive imaging results during their appointment, with diagnostic follow-up or biopsy offered immediately when appropriate.2. Compression-Free MammogramsShero is the FIRST and ONLY imaging center in Missouri to offer the Koning Vera Breast CT—a revolutionary, 14-second scan that provides high-resolution 3D images with no compression and minimal discomfort.3. Solutions for Dense BreastsWomen with dense breast tissue often require more specialized screening. Shero Imaging offers Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) and contrast-enhanced mammography, providing accurate, tailored diagnostic pathways.4. Truly Personalized CareFrom critical cancer risk assessments to individualized screening plans, Shero Imaging treats each patient as a partner in their care—not just another name on the schedule. One-on-one consultations with radiologists, including Dr. Singer herself, are part of every visit.5. An Environment Designed for Women, by WomenThe Shero experience goes beyond technology. The clinic includes a calm, spa-like setting where patients are greeted warmly and supported throughout their visit. The experienced staff at Shero Imaging—bring a keen sense of empathy and understanding to every interaction.“This isn’t just a clinic—it’s a reimagining of what healthcare can feel like,” says Dr. Singer. “We believe in informed patients, immediate answers, and care that respects your time and your body.”A Life-Saving Mission Backed by Science and Heart: Approximately 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection remains the most effective tool in saving lives. By streamlining the diagnostic process and offering advanced imaging under one roof, Shero Imaging ensures that patients don’t just receive a scan—they receive clarity, support, and a plan.About Dr. Tisha SingerDr. Singer received her medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine and completed her radiology residency and breast imaging fellowship at Brown University, where she served as Chief Resident. She has led breast imaging programs and trained medical professionals nationwide, earning a reputation for both clinical excellence and patient advocacy.“Boobs are my life,” Dr. Singer says with a signature mix of humor and heart. “And so is making sure women feel safe, heard, and cared for during one of the most vulnerable parts of their healthcare journey.”Experience the Shero DifferenceShero Imaging is now accepting patients at its flagship St. Louis location. Whether you’re due for routine screening or seeking advanced diagnostics, Shero is ready to provide a new kind of breast imaging experience—one built around you.

