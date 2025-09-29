Shero Imaging Encourages Women to Be The Hero of Their Own Healthcare This October

Shero Imaging Founder and Medical Director Dr. Tish Singer Advanced breast cancer screening at Shero Imaging, Creve Coeur—patient positioned for 3D Koning Vera scan while technologist monitors results Technician instructs patient using self-compression mammography technology Putting the patient at ease with personalized care and expert technicians

Shero Imaging, St. Louis-MO, Offering Pain-Free Mammograms/Same Day Results, Announces Event & Donation Campaign Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness This October

Every woman deserves breast care that feels safe and supportive. Shero makes screenings empowering, compassionate, and completely on your terms.” — Dr. Tish Singer

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Shero Imaging is calling on women to take charge of their health by booking their mammogram appointments. For every appointment scheduled at Shero Imaging during October, Shero Imaging will donate $10 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in St. Louis.Founded by Dr. Tish Singer, Shero Imaging opened its doors in July 2025 as Missouri’s first concierge breast care practice. With a mission to empower women to be the hero of their own healthcare, the center offers same-day results, personalized consultations with an on-site radiologist, and state-of-the-art, pain-free screenings. Women throughout the region now have access to Missouri’s first and only pain-free mammogram in St. Louis “Women deserve the ability to prioritize their health on their own terms,” said Dr. Tish Singer, Founder of Shero Imaging. “At Shero, we’ve designed an experience that eliminates the fear and friction often associated with breast health. From personalized consultations to cutting-edge, pain-free technology, and same day results - we give women the confidence to take control of their wellness journey.”October EventsTo further engage the community, Shero Imaging will be hosting several breast cancer awareness events in St. Louis throughout the month:Baubles, Boobs & Bottles – October 9thAn evening of shopping and self-care featuring Joya’s Charm Bar, Face Foundrie’s mini facials, Blown Away’s braid bar, RO Jewels, and other exciting pop-up boutique vendors. Guests will enjoy a fun, relaxed atmosphere while supporting a vital cause.Pink Treat & Tour – October 22ndStop by Shero Imaging during the day for a sweet pink treat, receive a guided tour of the facility, and meet Dr. Tish Singer to learn more about the center’s innovative approach to breast health.Shero Imaging distinguishes itself with advanced technology and a patient-first approach:First and only pain-free mammogram in Missouri using the Koning Vera Scan.GE Invenia ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound) and AI-assisted reading for enhanced cancer detection.Genetic testing and counseling, empowering patients to understand their personal risk.DEXA scans for both bone density and body composition analysis.Same Day Results - Patients no longer need to endure the weeks between testing and results.Same Day Appointment Scheduling - immediate follow-up care is offered same day as your screening in most cases.Located in St. Louis, Missouri, Shero Imaging operates on a transparent self-pay model, removing the barriers of insurance restrictions and hidden costs. This model ensures patients receive care that is accessible, predictable, and focused entirely on their needs. As Missouri’s only concierge breast care in Creve Coeur, Shero Imaging offers women a redefined approach to breast health.As a female founder and advocate for women’s health, Dr. Singer brings a uniquely connected perspective to breast care. Shero Imaging’s partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation this October underscores its commitment to both prevention and community impact.About Shero ImagingShero Imaging is a concierge breast health and imaging center based in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded by Dr. Tish Singer in 2025, the practice redefines breast care through personalized attention, advanced technology, and Missouri’s first pain-free mammogram experience. With services ranging from mammography, ultrasounds and biopsies to genetic testing and bone density scans, Shero Imaging empowers women to take control of their health with confidence and compassion.

