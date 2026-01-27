Stickley Introduces the Sustainable, Modern-Rustic Saranac Collection

Saranac living room group Saranac bedroom group Saranac dining room group

The Saranac Collection offers furniture for every room, updating traditional rustic style while highlighting the importance of sustainable manufacturing.

I consider Saranac a casual, youthful take on rustic style.” — Marissa Brown, Director of Design

MANLIUS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- L. & J.G. Stickley is proud to announce its new Saranac Collection , a whole-home furniture collection that updates traditional rustic style while highlighting the importance of sustainable manufacturing. Though Saranac’s lines are clean and modern, it vividly celebrates natural wood, reclaiming offcuts of American black walnut to showcase their dramatic knots, surface checks, and color variations.In most luxury furniture, wood that contains imperfections is rejected. But for Saranac, Stickley has rescued those same offcuts instead of discarding them, preserving the most rustic boards to create a beautiful, casual look crafted by nature. Knots, wormholes, and swirls of light and dark color are not only acceptable but desirable, and no two pieces are alike.The American-made Saranac Collection is the perfect way to create a warm, rustic atmosphere that still feels at home in the 21st century. While its American black walnut is rich and full of character, the furniture’s open-volume case designs let ample light pass through, keeping pieces from feeling heavy. Deep bevels and chamfers serve as the only design embellishment, as the wood’s exciting natural features are the true decorative focus.“I consider Saranac a casual, youthful take on rustic style,” said Stickley Director of Design Marissa Brown. “It has a slightly smaller scale that makes it quite versatile, and we designed several pieces with completely open backs to create a pure geometry that lets the wood take center stage.” The collection is superbly crafted with signature Stickley construction features, including pinned mortise-and-tenon joinery, mitered corners, exposed spline joints, and side-hung, center-guided drawers with dovetailed boxes.Saranac offers 15 pieces for the whole home—six for the living room, five for the dining room, and four for the bedroom. A 46-inch Round Dining Table expands to 62 inches with an ingeniously engineered butterfly leaf hidden inside, and the Saranac Bed is available in queen, king, and California king sizes. Rounding out the living room group are a 90-inch Sofa and matching Chair; both feature a modern low profile, sewn-in arm pillows, and an exposed base of rustic black walnut, with elongated rear legs that rise up to support a subtly angled back.The Saranac Collection, crafted in Manlius, New York, and Archdale, North Carolina, is available nationwide and coming soon to showroom floors. Visit the Stickley.com store locator to find an authorized dealer or Stickley-owned showroom . In select areas of the country, Saranac can be purchased online at Stickley.com.L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc. is a genuine American icon that has set the standard for furniture craft for 125 years. Through enduring tradition, superior craftsmanship, and an unshakeable philosophy of excellence, Stickley continues to produce America’s finest hardwood furniture and upholstery, all while responding to the needs and trends of today’s homes with updated styles and modern collections.

