Stickley’s 125th Anniversary Year Continues with New Products at the International Home Furnishings Market

Stickley logo Stickley's home at High Point. 200 North Hamilton.

Stickley continues its anniversary celebration with new products and the next in a series of commemorative pieces.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stickley ’s 125th anniversary year marches on, and while the company continues to celebrate this milestone, it is also training its eyes on the future. At this October market, the brand’s 200 North Hamilton Street showroom reveals nearly 40 exciting product introductions, including a new 125th Anniversary commemorative piece. Also being unveiled at the showroom is the eagerly anticipated 2026 Collector Edition, Stickley’s 27th annual limited-edition Mission design.LASALLE CAPSULE COLLECTIONThis fall’s Mission offering includes LaSalle, a four-piece capsule collection whose chairs and occasional pieces combine inspiration from the Stickley Bros. and from David Wolcott Kendall, an influential Stickley contemporary credited with originating modern Arts and Crafts.SARANAC COLLECTIONWith Saranac, Stickley has created a truly sustainable modern rustic collection for the whole home, reclaiming offcuts of American black walnut and celebrating the wood’s knots, surface checks, and color variations. Deep, smooth bevels are its only embellishment, and it’s built to last with Stickley’s time-honored, durable construction. Highlights include a pedestal table that expands from 46 to 62 inches.LUCERNE BEDROOMLucerne is a new exploration in fresh, sculptural style that appeals to modern homes. Featuring the tight, straight grain of rift-cut oak veneers paired with solid oak, its pieces have a large scale balanced by a light finish. The bedroom includes a 60-inch-high upholstered bed, dresser, chest, two nightstands, and a desk.STICKLEY FINE UPHOLSTERYWith a pair of Chesterfield-style “library” sofas in 98- and 86-inch lengths, Stickley has updated a vintage form with modern attributes like biscuit tufting and a more casual profile. A small barrel-back lounge chair, just 31 inches wide, is offered with tapered legs or a swivel base. And joining the brand’s upholstered Mission pieces is a petite, 32-inch-wide version of the Spindle Morris Recliner featuring a new-look seating style.LIGHTINGA new group of two table and four floor lamps adds not only a fresh pair of Mission-inspired choices in oak and hammered copper, but also chic mid-century modern designs that complement Stickley’s best-selling Walnut Grove collection.125th ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIVETo honor its anniversary year, Stickley continues to celebrate with the third of four commemorative installments. The 125th Anniversary Daffodil Chest reimagines a rare Batchelder blanket chest design in quartersawn American white oak with floral inlay, bronze lifts, and a cedar interior.FABRIC & LEATHER INTRODUCTIONSAmong 62 new fabrics for fall, serene colors from nature are trending warmer and richer. Neutrals range from earthy to chalky white with blush, while wide-ranging browns and a spectrum of greens and blues are more saturated. Soft, layered textures incorporate velvet, chenille, and bouclés in various scales, while nostalgic motifs like bold florals and tapestry-style prints are making a comeback. High-quality performance fabrics and sustainable yarns are more available than ever. And new leathers include a supple yet durable article perfect for heavy-traffic furnishings and a buttery semi-aniline in rich solid colors.

