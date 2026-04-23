Stickley’s Introduces New Designs and Popular Features at the International Home Furnishings Market

Harvey Ellis Gustav Bed Boulevard 90-inch Skirted Sofa Mission Shelter Chair

Stickley shows what it does best, integrating its heirloom design with features increasingly popular with customers.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At April Market in High Point, North Carolina, Stickley showcases all the things it does best. This spring’s market brings the best of Stickley’s design heritage—both Mission and modern— together with popular new features that make living easier for today’s customers. Thanks to a variety of customizable options, these introductions offer more than 40 distinct products, each reflecting the quality and artistry that could only come from Stickley.MISSION INTRODUCTIONSThe Mission Shelter Chair is a remarkable accent that recasts a traditional Orkney chair in Arts and Crafts style. A brand-new bedroom group is adapted from a bed Gustav Stickley designed for his own home. Stickley has also revised its much-loved Harvey Ellis dining tables with the addition of a built-in 24-inch butterfly leaf and designed a versatile 36-inch-tall island and counter stool.HUDSON VALLEY & WALNUT GROVE Stickley has revisited these popular collections to incorporate features that are increasingly in demand. A new Hudson Valley Studio Bed has more restrained proportions for smaller spaces, and the Hudson Valley 86-inch Sofa can now be ordered with a beautifully tailored box skirt. In Walnut Grove, a space-saving dining table—only 36 inches wide!—expands with a generous 24-inch butterfly leaf with apron.STICKLEY FINE UPHOLSTERYTwo exquisite upholstery introductions highlight Stickley’s fashion sense, impeccable tailoring, and motion expertise. The Boulevard group offers 90- and 83-inch sofas, chairs, and ottomans with a variety of style options that include a gorgeous dressmaker skirt and bench cushions. And the latest sectional offering lets customers choose motion sectionals modeled after Stickley’s popular Chester, Hawley, and Woodlands upholstery. Visitors will also find a new Selectionals by Stickley 1000 Series swivel glider and a swivel motion option added to the Martine Accent Chair.PORTFOLIO120This spring’s addition to Portfolio120 is a smart accessory designed to work with several Selectionals by Stickley cocktail ottomans. The white oak Sliding Cocktail Top provides a protective, solid table surface that moves where it’s needed and is sized to fit the 36-, 48-, and 60-inch ottomans from both the 1000 and 7000 series.FABRIC & LEATHER INTRODUCTIONSFor spring, nature warmly infuses Stickley’s latest color palettes, with both soft and saturated browns, deep botanical greens, and organic neutrals in the mix. Textural and soft go hand-in-hand as it layer more casual constructions, including chenilles, bouclés, and hand-crafted embroidery. Graphic patterns like florals, chevrons, and plaids have become more impactful in scale, and floral tapestries and organic landscape designs more dramatic. Stickley debuts a beautiful performance linen blend in 15 colors, and a pair of new leathers offer irresistible softness in appealing colors, from rich browns to greens, blues, and chalky white.

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