TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate, is scheduled to speak at Jfokus , Sweden's largest developer conference taking place February 2–4 at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre in Stockholm, Sweden.From 3:35 - 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, February 3, DeMars is set to present a talk titled, “Run To the Light Carol Anne: Auditing with Lighthouse.” The session will introduce attendees to Lighthouse, a powerful tool for evaluating and improving web experiences. DeMars will walk through how Lighthouse can be used to run SEO, front-end performance, and accessibility audits, highlighting why regular testing and audits are essential for modern web development. Attendees will learn how to analyze audit results and take actionable steps toward improving performance, usability, and overall web experience goals.For more information on the session, visit https://www.jfokus.se/speakers.html DeMars serves as TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate where he focuses on secure JavaScript development and software supply chain education. With more than 20 years of experience in web development and developer relations, DeMars is a recognized Progress Champion and former Google Developer Expert and Microsoft MVP – best known for his work in web accessibility, secure front end practices, and community building. Based in Detroit, he brings both technical expertise and a passion for inclusive, developer-first communities to every stage he steps032.. on.TuxCare will also exhibit at the show. For detailed information on the Jfokus Developer Conference, visit https://www.jfokus.se/index.html About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.