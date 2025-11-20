Avertium Appoints Vicente Velez as Chief Executive Officer, Succeeding Bill Carroll

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Avertium announced the elevation of Vicente Velez to the role of Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of current CEO Bill Carroll. Vicente has served as Avertium’s Chief Financial Officer since joining the company and has been a key driver in the organization’s financial discipline, operational execution, and strategic growth initiatives. Bill will continue to support the company as a Board Advisor, helping guide long-term strategy and providing continuity during the transition.Vicente brings deep experience in leading technology-enabled businesses through periods of significant expansion and transformation, with a track record across high-growth companies in the cybersecurity and IT services sectors. As CFO of Avertium, Vicente has overseen major advancements in financial operations, delivery efficiency, and the company’s long-term strategic roadmap. He succeeds Bill, who joined Avertium as CEO in 2023 after helping scale Bishop Fox as Chief Operating Officer. Carroll has been instrumental in advancing Avertium’s market position, elevating its service portfolio, and refining the company’s operational foundation.Avertium continues to earn recognition across the cybersecurity industry, including distinctions from Inc. 5000, MSSP Alert Top 250, Cybersecurity Breakthrough, and Global InfoSec. The company expanded its Fusion MXDR offering, strengthened its advisory and compliance practices, and deepened strategic partnerships – particularly with Microsoft – while maintaining its position as a trusted cyber fusion partner for enterprises and mid-market organizations.“I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished and grateful for the opportunity to lead such a dynamic organization,” said Bill Carroll. “Avertium is on a strong trajectory, and Vicente is the right leader to guide the company into its next stage of growth. I look forward to supporting him and the Board as a strategic advisor.”Mike Biggee, co-founder and Managing Partner at Sunstone Partners, stated, “Vicente has been central to Avertium’s evolution, and we are thrilled to see him step into the CEO role. His leadership, operational acumen, and strategic vision make him exceptionally well suited to guide the company into its next chapter. We are deeply appreciative of Bill’s leadership and are pleased that he will continue contributing as a Board Advisor.”Avertium is a cyber fusion and MXDR leader, delivering comprehensive security and compliance services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Our unique “Assess, Design, Protect” methodology addresses and improves security strategy, reduces attack surface risk, strengthens compliance, and provides continuous threat protection. Avertium maximizes customer security investments and enables customers to focus on growth, innovation, and business outcomes, while assuring that their security infrastructure is resilient and adaptive to evolving threats. That’s why customers trust Avertium to deliver better security, improved compliance, and greater ROI.

