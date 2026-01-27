State Transportation Improvement Program meeting Feb. 3 in Cody
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will meet with citizens, city/county government officials and business owners on Tuesday, Feb. 3, in Cody to share information on local projects.
Citizens are encouraged to attend and provide feedback.
The Feb. 3 meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the Park County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1002 Sheridan Ave., in Cody.
Topics for the meeting will include:
· STIP program overview
·WYDOT funding review
· STIP timeline
·Local projects
Information presented will also be available on WYDOT’s web site at: www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. Citizens and local governments may also provide comments for inclusion by clicking the “WYDOT’s Interactive STIP Map” link.
More about the State Transportation Improvement Program
The STIP is a six-year program approved annually by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2026-2032 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.
Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.
WYDOT Photo: Completed reservoir bank stabilization work west of Cody on U.S. 14/16/20.
