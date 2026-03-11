WHP Col. Tim Cameron announces retirement after 46+ years in law enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Timothy Cameron is announcing his retirement March 31, 2026, culminating a 46-plus-year career in law enforcement.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the great State of Wyoming as a member of the Wyoming Highway Patrol,” Cameron said. “I am deeply proud of the exemplary work carried out every day by our Troopers, professional staff, dispatchers, and port of entry personnel. Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment have made a lasting contribution to the safety of our state. Serving alongside them has been one of the greatest privileges of my career.”

Cameron served three years with the Highway Patrol, where Trooper vacancy rates decreased more than 11 percent and salaries increased by more than 8 percent. He also brought data-driven policing to the Patrol, strategically deploying personnel and resources in areas with the highest crash risk and improving the agency’s ability to prevent serious crashes and fatalities.

Through him, the Patrol invested in Trooper safety and operational technology, including upgraded in-car computer systems, body-worn cameras and firearm sights. The Patrol fleet has also been diversified with vehicles designed for Wyoming’s varied terrain and operational demands.

Cameron also instituted a policy requiring all Troopers graduating from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy to complete Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance Level III inspector training, strengthening the Patrol’s commercial vehicle enforcement program.

“Colonel Tim Cameron is a stalwart leader who brought extensive expertise to the Wyoming Highway Patrol during his tenure,” said Governor Mark Gordon. “His commitment to professional training and education, including tools for Troopers to better support our community members in crisis, is one of the many hallmarks of his time with the agency. Jennie and I are grateful for his dedication to keeping travelers and elected officials – including our family – safe. We wish him the best in his retirement.”

As the Wyoming Department of Transportation and WHP begin the search for a new Colonel, Director Darin Westby will serve as interim administrator of the Division starting April 1, until further notice.

“I thank Colonel Cameron for leading the Guardians of the Cowboy State with commitment and integrity,” said Westby. “His decades of law enforcement experience and intellect, calm demeanor and team-oriented mindset made him a valued member of my Executive team, and his steady leadership made for a stronger Patrol and safer highways for all.”

WYDOT and WHP will consider both internal applicants and those from a nationwide pool for the position. The search process for a new Colonel is expected to take about six months.