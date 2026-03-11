WYDOT warns against recent scam texts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential texting phishing scam, often called smishing.

Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Wyoming DMV” and demand payment for unpaid traffic fines. The text even warns that failure to submit payment urgently could lead to license and registration suspensions, additional fines and even legal action. The text also includes a suspicious link.

This is a smishing scam aimed at manipulating people into revealing personal and credit card information.

WYDOT does not and will not send text messages of this nature and does not seek personal information in this manner. WYDOT does not collect ticket fees, does not call itself “the DMV,” and does not use foreign phone numbers to conduct business. If you receive a text message like this one, avoid opening the link and giving personal information.

Those who receive this or any other scam text can report it to the Federal Trade Commission via the link on WYDOT’s scam alert website: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/news_info/scam-watch.html

For tips on how to avoid common scams, visit the Wyoming Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website: https://attorneygeneral.wyo.gov/law-office-division/consumer-protection-and-antitrust-unit/consumer-education

If anyone has questions or concerns about the status of a Wyoming driver license, reach out to your local Driver Services office directly for accurate information. WYDOT’s only Driver Services websites are http://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices and mvds.onewyo.gov.