Delaware Remodeling Company Launches as Premier Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Contractor

A full-service remodeling contractor specializing in luxury kitchens, modern bathrooms, and home repair and maintenance solutions for busy Delaware homeowners

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Delaware Remodeling Company has officially opened its doors, offering homeowners high-end remodeling solutions with a focus on luxury kitchens, modern bathrooms, and comprehensive home improvement services.Modern Builders Contracting & Remodeling specializes in transforming everyday living spaces into beautifully designed, functional environments tailored to today’s lifestyles.With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, the company serves as a trusted kitchen remodeling contractor for homeowners seeking custom layouts, premium materials, and thoughtful design solutions.In addition to kitchen renovation projects, the company is quickly becoming a go-to provider for luxury bathroom remodels , helping homeowners reimagine outdated bathrooms into elegant, modern spaces. Services include custom tile work, high-end fixtures, vanities, lighting, and design-forward layouts that elevate both style and usability.Beyond being a trusted choice for home remodeling in Delaware, they also offer home repair services and ongoing home maintenance packages. These packages are designed for busy homeowners who want a worry-free solution for routine upkeep, providing a single, reliable contractor for everything from minor repairs to preventative maintenance.“Our goal is to simplify the remodeling and home care experience,” said owner William Arnold. “Whether a homeowner is investing in a luxury kitchen or bathroom remodel or simply needs dependable help maintaining their home, we want to be the trusted partner they can call with confidence.”By combining high-end remodeling expertise with practical home maintenance solutions , the company positions itself as a long-term partner for Delaware homeowners looking to protect and enhance their investment.The company is now serving homeowners throughout Delaware and is currently accepting consultations for kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, and home maintenance services.About Modern Builders Contracting & RemodelingModern Builders Contracting & Remodeling is a full-service Delaware Remodeling Company specializing in large-scale renovations and additions, luxury kitchen and bathroom remodeling, home repair and preventative maintenance solutions. Known for modern design, quality craftsmanship, and dependable service, Modern Builders Contracting & Remodeling helps homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces while providing peace of mind through reliable ongoing home care.For more information or to request an estimate, visit www.modernbuildersco.com

