Downtown Havre de Grace Spreads the Love with 4th Annual Love Walk on Valentine’s Day

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s Day, Downtown Havre de Grace is transforming into a living love letter as local merchants and community partners invite residents and visitors to experience the 4th Annual Love Walk , taking place Friday, February 14, from 12–4 PM.The Love Walk is a free, community-driven event that fills downtown shop windows with handwritten Valentine messages created by locals—sweet, funny, romantic, and nostalgic notes that celebrate love in all its forms. Visitors are encouraged to stroll the charming waterfront streets, admire the Valentine displays, shop small businesses, and enjoy dining at participating restaurants for a Valentine’s Day experience straight out of a Hallmark movie.“This event is about celebrating connection—between neighbors, businesses, and the heart of our downtown,” said organizers. “Each handwritten Valentine tells a story, and together they create something truly special.”Community members can join the Love Walk by filling out a free handwritten Valentine heart at participating downtown merchants or submitting a Valentine online in advance. Submitted messages will be displayed in shop windows throughout downtown on February 14, inviting participants to return and find their Valentine during the Love Walk.Throughout the afternoon, visitors can enjoy a variety of festive incentives. Attendees can wear pink and receive 10% off at participating shops and restaurants, or take part in the Hot Cocoa Challenge, sampling cocoa around town and voting for their favorite.Participants can also enter a to win over $200 in gift cards to downtown locations, adding an extra reason to explore and enjoy downtown Havre de Grace.Before the walk ends, attendees are encouraged to stop by a special student art installation presented by Havre de Grace Arts Collective. Visitors can view the artwork, snap a selfie, and share it for a chance to win a prize—an uplifting celebration of local creativity and young artists.The Love Walk is organized by downtown merchants and Havre de Grace Living with support from the Havre de Grace Chamber of Commerce and local partners, who continue to champion initiatives that strengthen small businesses and bring people together in meaningful ways.“The Love Walk is a wonderful example of how collaboration between businesses, artists, and community organizations can create something memorable and joyful,” said Havre de Grace Chamber Vice President Lee Schafer.This year’s event also received a donation from local marketing agency Harford Digital, who donated social media advertising support to help amplify the event and reach the broader community.The Annual Love Walk invites everyone to celebrate Valentine’s Day in their own way—whether with a partner, friends, family, or as a self-love day—while supporting the small businesses that make Downtown Havre de Grace such a special place.Wear pink, spread love, and shop local.

