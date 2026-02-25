Cru Dining Celebrates One Year of Personal Chef Services in Maryland

Chef Cory & Chef Tom Personal Dining Experiences from Cru Dining Cru Dining Logo

Private Chef Experience in Bel Air Marks One-Year Milestone of Culinary Partnership

Our goal has always been to combine culinary excellence with hospitality to create an experience that feels personal and memorable.” — Chef Cory, Cru Dining

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cru Dining, a premier private chef service based in Bel Air, is proud to celebrate one year of dynamic partnership between Chef Cory Waddell and Chef Tom Viola. Together the two chefs bring a combined 25 years of professional culinary experience to homes and private events throughout Maryland.Since joining forces, Chef Cory and Chef Tom have elevated the private dining experience across Harford County and beyond—offering customized, restaurant-quality meals in the comfort of clients’ homes. Their services range from intimate date nights and family celebrations to corporate dinners and curated tasting experiences.“Over the past year, we’ve had the opportunity to serve incredible clients and create meaningful dining experiences that go far beyond a meal. Our goal has always been to combine culinary excellence with hospitality to create an experience that feels personal and memorable.”Each chef contributes a wealth of culinary and fine dining experience to Cru Dining. Chef Cory Waddell brings 10 years of professional culinary experience, holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Culinary Institute of America, and has worked in renowned Baltimore restaurants such as Cinghiale and Magdalena.Chef Tom Viola brings 15 years of professional culinary experience, with a Bachelor of Science degree from the Culinary Institute of America and experience in esteemed restaurants throughout Washington, D.C. and Chicago.The partnership was built on a shared vision: to offer highly personalized, chef-driven dining experiences that blend creativity, technique, and locally sourced ingredients to Maryland, DC and beyond. Over the past year, Cru Dining has expanded its service offerings to include: private in-home dining experiences , multi-course tasting menus, wine-paired dinners, high-end small event catering and much more.Clients consistently praise Cru Dining for attention to detail, seamless service, and elevated presentation—bringing the atmosphere of a fine dining restaurant directly to their own dining table.As Cru Dining looks ahead, the chefs plan to introduce new seasonal menus, expanded tasting experiences, and collaborative events throughout the region.“Our first year as partners has confirmed that there’s strong demand for personalized culinary experiences. We’re excited to continue growing, refining our craft, and bringing private dining experiences to the community.”About Cru Dining: Cru Dining is a Bel Air, Maryland-based private chef service offering customized in-home dining experiences, small event catering, and curated culinary events throughout Maryland. Founded on a commitment to exceptional ingredients, refined technique, and warm hospitality, Cru Dining delivers restaurant-level cuisine with a personal touch. Contact Cru Dining to Book an Experience Today

