iWallet Introduces In App Work Warranties for Contractors

iWallet's In App Warranty System Gives Homeowners Piece of Mind The iWallet Logo iWallet in action.

iWallet launched iWallet Warranty, a new in-app feature that lets contractors sell and manage work warranties at job closeout.

Contractors live on trust and follow through. A warranty is part of that promise. This keeps the record clean for both sides, and it makes the warranty offer a normal part of finishing the job.” — Jim Kolchin, CEO, iWallet

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iWallet today announced iWallet Warranty , a new feature that lets contractors offer and sell work warranties directly inside the iWallet app. The product is built for contractors, builders, and HVAC professionals who want a simple way to add post job coverage, keep documentation in one place, and get paid without chasing paperwork.For contractors, the workflow is meant to fit the moment a job ends. At closeout, the contractor can present warranty options in app, capture customer acceptance, and generate a warranty certificate that stays attached to the job record. For homeowners, the warranty lives in the same place as the original job details, making it easier to confirm what is covered and what to do if service is needed later.“Contractors live on trust and follow through,” said Jim Kolchin, CEO of iWallet. “A warranty is part of that promise. This keeps the record clean for both sides, and it makes the warranty offer a normal part of finishing the job.”iWallet Warranty is available now to eligible contractor accounts.About iWalletiWalletis the Financial Operating System for the $650B U.S. home services industry. Built for HVAC, plumbing, appliance repair, and other field-service businesses, iWallet digitizes payments, contracts, and financing at the point of service. The company operates across all four stacks of the ecosystem — distributors, OEMs, contractors, and consumers — with more than $1 billion in committed payment volume. iWallet is cash-flow positive, bootstrapped, and growing 3× annually. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jim Kolchin, iWallet is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at www.iwallet.com iWallet

