iWallet Survey Finds Valentine’s Day Is Getting Practical, Top Home Improvements Beat Flowers and Chocolate

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valentine’s Day has long been dominated by cards, candy, and reservations that are hard to book and easy to forget. This year, many couples are choosing gifts that last longer than a bouquet.According to a new survey conducted by iWallet among its customers, home improvements have become one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts. Respondents said practical upgrades show care, commitment, and an understanding of what actually needs fixing… like that leaky toilet.Based on the survey of 100 customers and contractors , these are the top five home improvements people are giving for Valentine’s Day this year.The number one choice is a bathroom refresh. Customers pointed to new fixtures, lighting upgrades, and small renovations as gifts that improve daily life immediately. Several respondents noted that nothing says romance like finally adding a mirror in the shower or adding a bidet.Second is a kitchen upgrade. Appliance replacements, cabinet updates, and backsplash projects ranked high, especially among couples who cook together or argue about counter space.Third is outdoor improvements. Deck repairs, patio upgrades, and backyard lighting were popular, with many respondents describing these projects as gifts for future weekends together.Fourth is new flooring. Hardwood installation, refinishing, and carpet upgrades were common among couples who recently moved or plan to stay in their homes long term.Fifth is smart home upgrades. Thermostats, security systems, and smart lighting made the list, with respondents citing comfort and peace of mind as the main appeal. Having them professionally installed was a plus because it meant they didn’t just stay in the box until someone decided to break out a screwdriver.“What surprised us was how many people described these projects as romantic,” said iWallet CEO Jim Kolchin. “They are not flashy gifts, but they solve real problems. Nothing kills the Valentine’s mood like a leaky faucet or an ugly paint job.”iWallet helps homeowners finance home improvement projects with simple and transparent payment options, making it easier to turn everyday plans into finished projects.As this survey shows, Valentine’s Day gifts are evolving. Flowers wilt and chocolate gets eaten. Mood lighting sticks around… and definitely keeps things spicy.About iWalletiWalletis the Financial Operating System for the $650B U.S. home services industry. Built for HVAC, plumbing, appliance repair, and other field-service businesses, iWallet digitizes payments, contracts, and financing at the point of service. The company operates across all four stacks of the ecosystem — distributors, OEMs, contractors, and consumers — with more than $1 billion in committed payment volume. iWallet is cash-flow positive, bootstrapped, and growing 3× annually. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jim Kolchin, iWallet is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at www.iwallet.com

