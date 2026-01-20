Gierowski Foundation to Support Fosun Foundation Exhibition Honoring Stefan Gierowski

Józef Hubert Gierowski is supporting the exihibit of his father's art in Singapore.

Support from Józef Hubert Gierowski helps bring this major retrospective to Shanghai, advancing the Gierowski Foundation's cultural and educational goals.

The art of Stefan Gierowski is a revelation. From the 1950s onwards, his art was engaged with space travel and the power of science, issues that make him our contemporary.” — Philip Dodd, curator

WARSAW, POLAND, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gierowski Foundation announced its support for the Fosun Foundation exhibition “That’s How the Light Gets In: The Art of Stefan Gierowski (1925–2022),” opening December 19, 2025 and running through January 25, 2026.The exhibition is a major retrospective of Stefan Gierowski, a leading abstract artist in post World War II Europe, presenting around 40 significant works spanning more than sixty years of artistic practice. The Shanghai presentation follows two earlier retrospective presentations in China, at CAFA Art Museum and at GDMoA.The Gierowski Foundation’s support is provided in service of the exhibition’s cultural and educational goals and the preservation and presentation of the artist’s legacy. This support is not an investment and does not involve any ownership, financial stake, or funding arrangement related to Fosun Foundation or the exhibition’s commercial operations.Curated by British curator Philip Dodd, the exhibition is organized in four sections: Gierowski’s dialogue with science and early space exploration, his engagement with Chinese philosophical ideas including Laozi, his sustained exploration of light and color in abstract painting, and a section focused on watercolor works. Across these sections, the exhibition centers on “light” as both a physical and metaphysical theme in Gierowski’s work.“The art of Stefan Gierowski is a revelation,” said Philip Dodd. “From the 1950s onwards, his art was engaged with space travel and the power of science, issues that make him our contemporary.”Stefan Gierowski, born in Poland in 1925, began exhibiting internationally in the 1960s, with presentations that included institutions and events in the United States and Europe. Over the decades, his work entered major public collections, including the Centre Pompidou. In recent years, interest in his work has accelerated, with prominent exhibitions and critical attention in Europe and beyond."Supporting my father's legacy is my passion," said Józef Hubert Gierowski , founder of the Gierowski Foundation. "I have made it my life's work to expand his reach while simultaneously supporting young artists globally. He defined me and I want to bring his creativity and light to others."The Fosun Foundation presentation is hosted with the support of the Gierowski Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in China, and the Cultural Department of the Embassy of Poland in China.Exhibition detailsTitle: That’s How the Light Gets In: The Art of Stefan Gierowski (1925–2022)Venue: Fosun Foundation, ShanghaiDates: December 19, 2025 to January 25, 2026About the Gierowski FoundationThe Gierowski Foundation is the private philanthropic organisation of Józef Hubert Gierowski , a Polish businessman, philanthropist, and art collector. The Foundation supports projects in the arts, with a focus on advancing cultural work connected to Poland and the United States. Józef Hubert Gierowski comes from an artistic and academic family, he is the son of Stefan Gierowski, longtime professor at the Warsaw Academy of Fine Arts, and the nephew of Professor Józef Andrzej Gierowski, the historian who served as rector of Jagiellonian University from 1981 to 1987. Trained in architecture at Warsaw University of Technology, he spent 15 years abroad in the United States, France, Latin America, and Japan, where he was active in the art trade before returning to Poland. In the 1990s, he became known as one of the largest individual investors on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and he has also been active in real estate. The goal of the Foundation is to expand culture, art, and sustainability in Poland and abroad.

