Identifyn® LLC ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ANTIBODY VALIDATION IN FLOW CYTOMETRY

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identifyn®, a leader in super-resolution applications and discovery tools, is proud to announce the completion of the antibody validation in Flow Cytometry. The process was completed by SuaveBio, an independent Flow Cytometry biotech firm located in Worcester, Ma.

Antibody validation in flow cytometry is a crucial process to confirm an antibody specifically detects its target antigen, ensuring reliable and reproducible results. This rigorous testing ensures the antibody performs as expected in the chosen biological model and experimental conditions, with key steps including proper titration and in-house verification. ( SLK#321509-400913 Conjugation Patent )

“This is another important milestone for Identifyn, as we continue to demonstrate the exceptional quality of our product line to the scientific community,” said Todd Wyman, CEO and Co-Founder of Identifyn®. “Our goal is to produce antibody products that solve a significant problem that scientist have faced and eliminate them being led down incorrect paths costing time, money and patient outcomes.”

“In our validation studies, Identifyn's anti-mouse, rabbit, and rat secondaries demonstrated exceptional signal-to-noise ratios and minimal cross-reactivity, which are essential for high-sensitivity flow cytometry. The BRCA1 and PARP1 primaries deliver sharp, specific staining, while the secondaries remain remarkably stable and bright. Benchmarked against leading competitors, Identifyn’s direct conjugates exhibited superior specificity and a more robust signal. The reagents work seamlessly right out of the box, and we highly recommend them for any workflow requiring precise, reliable detection, stated Hannah Sheehan, Ph.D. Co-Founder and CEO of SauveBio.

About Identifyn®, LLC. Identifyn® is a leading provider of advanced discovery tools for immunofluorescent biological investigation. Founded on the principles of context, precision, and reproducibility, the company integrates high-resolution imaging, chemistry, validation, and AI to redefine what’s possible in spatial biology. Through innovation and collaboration, Identifyn® empowers scientists to see—and understand—more than ever before.

