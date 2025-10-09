Identifyn® LLC Launches Innovative Direct Conjugate Product Line

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identifyn®, a leader in super-resolution applications and discovery tools, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Identifyn® SRM AlexaFluor™ Direct Conjugate product line. Designed for use across all forms of microscopy and fluorescent assays, this new suite of highly specific, bright, and stable directly conjugated antibodies sets a new standard in immunofluorescent research.

With the launch of the SRM AlexaFluor™ Direct Conjugate series, Identifyn® advances its mission to deliver next-generation solutions that support experimental diversity while eliminating speciation cross-reactivity—addressing a critical need in the direct conjugate marketplace. Developed in direct response to growing demand for more robust and versatile tools, this product line reflects Identifyn’s® ongoing commitment to innovation and scientific excellence.

“We’re excited to bring our SRM AlexaFluor™ Direct Conjugate product line to the scientific community,” said Todd Wyman, CEO of Identifyn®. “This new product line represents a significant leap forward, offering scientists the ability to generate meaningful data more quickly and with greater accuracy. We believe they are the first of their kind and will make a transformative impact in both research and discovery.”

The Identifyn® SRM AlexaFluor™ Direct Conjugate line is targeted to be available early 4th quarter of 2025 through our distribution partner, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Customers can order directly via the Identifyn® website, which provides streamlined access to Thermo Fisher’s ordering platform.

About Identifyn®, LLC

Identifyn® is a leading provider of advanced discovery tools for immunofluorescent biological investigation. Founded on the principles of context, precision, and reproducibility, the company integrates high-resolution imaging, chemistry, validation, and AI to redefine what’s possible in spatial biology. Through innovation and collaboration, Identifyn® empowers scientists to see—and understand—more than ever before.

Legal Disclaimer:

